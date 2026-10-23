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Victura Airmotion crosses selling of 4 lakh fans as BLDC demand grows

BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) fans have incorporated brushless DC motor technology that has been optimized to operate effectively. The efficiency in terms of consumption of energy may not only interest customers in low consumption but also those households which wish to reduce electricity consumption in the long run without compromising on cooling.

Published: Oct 23, 2026, 02:14 PM IST|Updated: Oct 23, 2026, 03:21 PM IST
Victura Airmotion crosses selling of 4 lakh fans as BLDC demand grows

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Victura Airmotion crosses selling of 4 lakh fans as BLDC demand grows
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