Victura Airmotion crosses selling of 4 lakh fans as BLDC demand grows

More than 4 lakh fans of Victura Airmotion have been sold, indicating that the brand reached an important milestone in its development amid the growing interest of Indians in energy-saving BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) ceiling fans, What does the 4 lakh mark signify? It shows that Victura Airmotion has managed to sell more than 400,000 fans since the time the company started its activities in the Indian ceiling fans market.
The ceiling fan has become one of the most common household appliances in Indian homes for many years already. However, consumer behavior is changing as consumers pay attention not only to appearance but also to such factors as energy consumption, convenience, cost of running the appliance, and others.
Why Consumers Are Looking Beyond Conventional Fans
As stated by IMARC, out of the products marketed in the Indian market of fans in 2025, 60% of them were ceiling fans. The temperature level is extremely high in this country such that the ceiling fan has to operate for hours every day. It is therefore important to consider the electricity consumed on a daily basis by the appliance.
BLDC fans have incorporated brushless DC motor technology that has been optimized to operate effectively. The efficiency in terms of consumption of energy may not only interest customers in low consumption but also those households which wish to reduce electricity consumption in the long run without compromising on cooling.
With increasing awareness in terms of energy consumption, the question here is not just about “Whether the fan will create air flow?” It is also about the efficiency in which it does so.
BLDC Technology Is Changing the Ceiling Fan Category
Research conducted by CEEW has brought into focus the energy-saving benefits of BLDC ceiling fans: regular fans use about 75W when running at full capacity while super-efficient ceiling fans powered by BLDC motors use only about 28–35W.
Energy efficiency thus became more important for ceiling fan customers. This technology can be combined with such characteristics of fans that facilitate their operation such as remotes, timers, and multiple speeds. For ceiling fan shoppers, motor technology has thus become an aspect to consider alongside airflow, sweep diameter, design, and price.
Energy Efficiency Is Only Part of the Equation
Energy savings might entice customers to purchase BLDC fans; however, today's demands are more extensive. One of the requirements for a ceiling fan is its ability to integrate well within the family lifestyle. The remote-control feature will make it easy to change the speed settings. The timer function allows controlling the operational time better. The silent performance feature will ensure better comfort in bedrooms and offices, and the specialised modes will provide various cooling options.
The Victura Airmotion BLDC range of ceiling fans encompasses all of those features through having RF remote control, multiple speed settings, timers, silent performance, and specialized modes.
Design Is Becoming Part of the Buying Decision
The selection of ceiling fans was traditionally made based on the function they performed. In the modern world, ceiling fans are also a part of the aesthetic design of a room. People seek fans that can fit into the interior of modern houses, be it a bedroom, living room, dining room, or office. It has pushed the manufacturers to concentrate not only on the functional aspects of designing ceiling fans but also on their appearance. Victura Airmotion uses the innovative BLDC technology in a variety of trendy designs.
What Does 4 Lakh Fans Sold Mean for Victura Airmotion?
For Victura Airmotion, crossing 4 lakh fans sold represents both a business milestone and an opportunity to participate in the growing shift toward energy-efficient ceiling fans in India. The milestone also gives the brand a foundation for expanding its BLDC portfolio and developing products around efficiency, convenience and modern home requirements.
The Next Chapter of Energy-Efficient Cooling
Victura Airmotion's 4 lakh-fan milestone marks one stage of a journey. But the next phase will focus on expanding its BLDC portfolio and combining energy efficiency with convenience, quiet operation, smart controls and contemporary design.
(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)
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