Victura Airmotion crosses selling of 4 lakh fans as BLDC demand grows

The selection of ceiling fans was traditionally made based on the function they performed. In the modern world, ceiling fans are also a part of the aesthetic design of a room. People seek fans that can fit into the interior of modern houses, be it a bedroom, living room, dining room, or office. It has pushed the manufacturers to concentrate not only on the functional aspects of designing ceiling fans but also on their appearance. Victura Airmotion uses the innovative BLDC technology in a variety of trendy designs.