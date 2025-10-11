Vijay Shekhar Sharma Makes Paytm Indian-Owned, AI-First, And A Leader In Merchant Payments

Paytm Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, often referred to as a wartime CEO, has successfully transformed his company into an Indian-owned, AI-first fintech that leads the merchant payments ecosystem. The September quarter marked a defining moment in this journey, as Paytm’s ownership became fully aligned with Indian and global institutional investors, a clear reflection of growing international confidence in the company’s long-term strategy and innovation-led growth.

Paytm witnessed a strong rise in institutional participation in the September quarter, underscoring trust in its financial and operational performance. According to the Q2FY26 shareholding pattern, domestic institutional ownership rose from 16 percent to 20 percent, led by Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund and Tata AIA Life Insurance Company. Foreign portfolio investors also increased their stake from 22 percent to 24 percent, with growing interest from global entities such as Societe Generale - Odi.

The exit of Antfin (Netherlands) Holding B.V. during the quarter has resulted in Paytm becoming a widely held, professionally managed Indian enterprise, a company backed by diversified ownership from leading domestic and international institutions. This transition represents a new chapter for Paytm, built on broad-based investor participation and long-term confidence in its leadership and execution.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s ability to lead through rapid change and uncertainty has consistently upheld his vision of building technology in India, for India. Today, Paytm stands as a symbol of India’s self-reliance in digital innovation, Indian-owned, AI-first, and the undisputed leader in merchant payments. With its UPI market share steadily rising, the company remains sharply focused on continuous product innovation to further strengthen its leadership position.

Paytm’s transformation comes alongside strong financial performance. In Q1FY26, the company reported a Profit After Tax of ₹123 crore and EBITDA of ₹72 crore, with operating revenue rising 28 percent year-on-year to ₹1,918 crore.

Under Sharma’s leadership, Paytm has evolved from pioneering QR code-based mobile payments to introducing the Soundbox, India’s most trusted in-store payment device. Now, the company is taking the next leap with AI innovations such as the Paytm AI Device, designed to make artificial intelligence accessible to millions of small and micro businesses across India.

Through its AI-first approach, Paytm continues to empower merchants with insights, automation, and intelligence that simplify business operations and enhance efficiency. The company’s focus remains on building technology that is inclusive, reliable, and safe, driving India’s digital economy confidently into the age of intelligence.