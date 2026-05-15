Vijay Shekhar Sharma re-engines Paytm’s next decade with AI-led growth

For years, payments pioneer Vijay Shekhar Sharma spoke about India’s digital payments revolution before it became mainstream. Now, after leading Paytm to its first full year of profitability, Sharma is outlining what he believes could define the company’s next decade: an AI-led transformation built around agentic interfaces, smarter commerce and deeper customer engagement.

The shift became evident during Paytm’s FY26 earnings call, where Sharma repeatedly returned to one theme: AI is no longer an experiment at Paytm. It is rather becoming central to how the company plans to grow consumer engagement, improve merchant monetisation and build entirely new user experiences over the next several years.

“We help small merchants, large merchants, about making sure they get from checkout to check-in… that once the customer is checking out on the shop, counter or online, the customer comes back,” Sharma said while explaining Paytm’s marketing services business. “Thanks to AI agents, this is the area of focus for us in the next 12 months.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

That single statement may explain the broader direction Paytm is now taking.

The company’s earlier growth phases were built around payments infrastructure and financial distribution. The next phase, Sharma indicated, could be driven by AI agents that help merchants acquire customers, improve retention and increase conversions while making the Paytm ecosystem significantly more intelligent.

“If you read the intent in our AI page (in the earnings release), it is hinting towards that,” Sharma said during the call.

*Paytm’s AI Push is Moving Beyond Automation*

What stood out in the earnings call was that Sharma was not speaking about AI as a support tool. He was describing a future where agentic workflows fundamentally reshape how consumers transact and engage online.

“I see the agentic interface as a rejuvenated new opportunity for Paytm to gain consumer share in a number of categories,” Sharma said.

The company has already started experimenting with this through Paytm Checkin, its AI-powered travel booking app, which Sharma described as Paytm’s “perfect experiment” for testing fully agentic consumer interfaces in India.

He also revealed how dramatically agentic workflows could improve user behaviour and conversion.

Sharma said during the call that ‘seven to eight times’ more people complete the funnel in an agentic workflow than a tap workflow, adding that funnel conversions in AI-led journeys were “700% better”.

For a company operating at Paytm’s scale, those numbers matter. Last week, the company reported its first full year of profitability at ₹ 552 crore, stating that Paytm UPI gained consumer market share, every single month for the last one year. In Q4 FY26, consumer UPI transaction value on Paytm grew 46%, more than double the industry growth rate of 21%, reflecting rising user engagement and growing adoption on the platform.

Management suggested that growth is increasingly being driven not just by more users, but by better product engagement and higher-quality customer cohorts.

“The usage grew because the product became better,” Sharma said. “We talk about product quality, customer quality, not just the volume.”

*AI is Becoming Core to Paytm’s Commerce and Marketing Business*

A major part of Paytm’s AI push is expected to be driven through its commerce and marketing business, which builds engagement and growth tools for merchants and small businesses. Sharma described the business as evolving from traditional marketing tools into AI-led engagement infrastructure.

“Classically, in marketing where we used to give them (merchants and businesses) tools, we are now asking them to do it through agents,” Sharma said. “We believe that merchants will be able to do it (engagement and customer retention) easier because agents will do the necessary job of taking care of workflow.”

He added that monetisation models around these AI-led services are already being evaluated.

“We will charge subscription plus usage, or only the usage,” Sharma said while explaining potential monetisation structures for AI-led merchant tools.

Brokerages tracking the company have also started connecting Paytm’s improving financial trajectory to its AI-led operating model.

JM Financial described Paytm’s commerce strategy as an “AI-led merchant commerce and checkout-to-check-in opportunity,” adding that AI-led consumer funnels and app optimisation are expected to improve monetisation and engagement.

Mirae Asset said Paytm’s future margin expansion is likely to be supported by “AI-led efficiency improvements” and AI-driven cross-sell capabilities.

Even internally, management suggested AI is becoming a strategic priority for future investments.

“Any new investment, only in AI,” Sharma said during the earnings call.

*Analysts See Stronger Growth and Operating Leverage Ahead*

The AI commentary came alongside a quarter where Paytm reported accelerating revenue momentum and improving profitability.

Jefferies said Paytm delivered “strong revenue momentum and operating synergies” while projecting over 20% revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through FY29. Goldman Sachs noted that Paytm’s forward outlook for FY27 was ahead of expectations, supported by market share gains and stronger engagement.

Brokerages also highlighted the company’s improving operating leverage. Bernstein projected nearly 10-times EBITDA expansion between FY26 and FY30 driven by disciplined costs and healthy revenue growth.

Paytm management believes AI will increasingly contribute to those efficiencies.

“We still see efficiencies in various parts of the organization due to the use of AI,” said Paytm president and group chief financial officer (CFO), Madhur Deora, during the earnings call.

At the same time, Sharma made it clear that the company sees AI as much more than a cost optimization layer. “I feel lucky that we did not dump a lot of money earlier, because in the AI world, everything resets,” he said while discussing the future of Paytm Money and AI-led financial products.

That philosophy may ultimately define Paytm’s next chapter.

The first decade of Paytm was about helping build India’s digital payments infrastructure. The next decade, Sharma indicated, could be about building an AI-native consumer and merchant platform on top of that foundation, where agents, intelligent workflows and conversational interfaces become the new operating layer of commerce.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)