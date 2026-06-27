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Vinesh Padmanabhan on the duration gap challenge facing residential solar abs issuers

Non-bank lenders are rebuilding asset-liability frameworks from scratch as fixed-rate solar loans collide with floating-rate warehouse debt. Practitioners with cross-asset-class experience say the sequencing of how programs are built now matters as much as the deals themselves. 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Jun 27, 2026, 11:58 AM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 12:31 PM IST
Vinesh Padmanabhan on the duration gap challenge facing residential solar abs issuers

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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