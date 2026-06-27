/Vinesh Padmanabhan on the duration gap challenge facing residential solar abs issuers

Padmanabhan is among a small group of issuer-side practitioners who have led consumer ABS programs across multiple asset classes during the post-2020 rate cycle. He currently runs debt capital markets at a non-bank residential solar lender that has issued more than $577 million in rated ABS across two transactions since May 2024, and has built warehouse capacity of $750 million across three lender relationships. Prior roles include capital markets leadership at an Oakland-based solar and home improvement fintech and a Greenville, South Carolina specialty auto lender.