/Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi!’ Goa’s forgotten civilisational history is coming back to life

For many years, Goa’s image in the country’s collective consciousness has mostly been shaped by its beaches, churches, colonial-era architecture, nightlife, and tourism. However, there is another much older narrative of civilization behind this image which is being uncovered once again through archaeological excavations, restoration and research on Goa’s pre-colonial era.
The latest instance of such research was witnessed on the island of Divar, where restoration activities at the historic Saptakoteshwar Temple have led to the discovery of the architectural remnants of a structure that dates back to the 14th-16th centuries. These findings include the Kirtimukh motif, capital of a temple pillar, and parts of the Dev Khostam, which is an architectural element used for idol placement.
In the view of Goa’s Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, however, the findings represent much more than just architectural artifacts. The findings, for him, reveal the existence of an ancient temple complex and the sacred passage connecting Koti Tirth and Madhavachi Talli, and thereby giving a timeline of the history of the site.
From ruins to a tale of civilization
The story that can be told about the Goa prior to colonialism by the use of these ruins is what makes the site of Divar valuable.
The diversity in terms of the stone materials used and their designs indicates that the site went through various stages of construction. The site has been connected with the earlier site in the Kadamba era as well as later constructions made during the Vijayanagara era.
This find also brings a change in how the heritage of Goa can be viewed at a national level. It has a long history which does not start from Portuguese rule but has been influenced by events occurring before that era.
And the above-mentioned larger context is the very reason for the importance of conservation. When restoration is done using both archaeological and scientific knowledge, forgotten sites can become active sources of collective memory.
Such an approach is being tried by the Government of Goa through their project called the Koti Tirth Corridor Project wherein their aim is to develop the landscape in and around the places like Saptakoteshwar, Koti Tirth, etc. Archaeological investigations have found out the existence of various dressed stones, etc., in the area indicating its archaeological significance.
A new bridge between heritage and development
The Divar findings and a new connection between heritage and development
These findings are coming at a time when Indians are becoming more aware of the fact that heritage cannot just be preserved in museums but must also act as a connector between community, tourism, education, and economy.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has, more than once, pointed out this new perspective of thought in terms of his own "Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi" vision — that of preserving culture and heritage, but simultaneously working on new avenues of development. In June 2026, he emphasized that India's cultural heritage had been safeguarded and promoted with renewed enthusiasm, even by creating infrastructural support for pilgrim sites.
Goa, thus, seamlessly integrates with the broader discourse of the country
In November 2025, Modi himself visited Shree Samsthan Gokarn Partagali Jeevottam Math in Goa to attend the 550-year-old celebrations of the temple there, highlighting the significance of Goa's religious and cultural heritage at the national level.
The conservation of Saptakoteshwar thus gives Goa an opportunity to weave together the tale of archaeology, religion, architecture, memory of the community, and tourism.
Linking contemporary Goa with its history
The political relevance of heritage can no longer be overlooked especially with Goa gearing up to face another electoral cycle. However, the most compelling story may not have any politics in it. It is about identity.
The Chief Minister Sawant has certainly put his heart into finding out and documenting the history of pre-colonial Goa. The reason behind this, according to him, is that the narrative of Goa must not be based upon dynasties, traditions and cultures that had developed before the arrival of the Portuguese in the region.
When this idea is accompanied by archaeology, it gains even more significance.
An engraved stone, a fragment of an ancient temple or a piece of the sacred path might not mean a lot alone. But together, they can recreate a civilization's map and memory.
This is something that can add to the identity of Goa, which has become more of a tourist destination because of its coast rather than the fact that its soil is rich with India's civilization history.
Thus, the real story that is unfolding from Divar is that of the rediscovery of Goa's memory, heritage and place within the long journey of India's civilization.
Ramakant Chaudhary is Consultant Rural Advocacy and communication strategist for over 20 years. He writes on politics, economy, global affairs, infrastructure, renewable energy & sustainability.
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