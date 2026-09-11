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Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi!’ Goa’s forgotten civilisational history is coming back to life

A much older narrative of civilization behind this image which is being uncovered once again through archaeological excavations, restoration and research on Goa’s pre-colonial era. The latest instance of such research was witnessed on the island of Divar.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 05:14 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 07:42 PM IST
Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi!’ Goa’s forgotten civilisational history is coming back to life

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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