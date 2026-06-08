Visionary urban development: Yash Kataria drives infrastructure-led growth and sustainability in Ratlam via Kataria Estate

Central India’s jewellery industry has been synonymous with the Kataria Group of Companies. A family-owned business, the Kataria Group has been in business for over 100 years and many clients have haied it for its reliability and high quality. The Kataria Group’s family-owned company has alyways aimed to demonstrate strength, flexibility, integrity and customer loyalty across generations, as well as being culturally aware of the local community.

The Kataria Group of Companies is now actively moving beyond jewellery into other areas of the business, with a dynamic and forward-thinking new leader in Yash Kataria. Within Kataria Estate, the Kataria Group will establish itself as a leader in the region’s infrastructure, sustainable urbanisation and socio-economic development, by commencing its flagship project – Kataria Express City.

Kataria Estate was created based on the company's vision and its commitment to building Ratlam into a full-fledged urban development hub, as well as its continued support for Ratlam's long-term goals regarding accelerating economic and infrastructure growth. The Kataria Estate Project aims to create a resilient and long-lasting ecosystem that will facilitate economic and infrastructural development and will, therefore, contribute to the fulfillment of Ratlam's long-term objective for social and environmental sustainability.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Kataria Estate Project promises to have a mixture of infrastructure, community development projects, and environmentally-aware designs so that they will combine to be an integral part of creating a resilient, self-sustaining environment to encourage sustainable development and economic prosperity, and improve Ratlam's future competitiveness. The purpose of this vision is to develop a strong infrastructure program to allow for better connectivity and increase the attractiveness of Ratlam to potential investors. One of the major developments will be the first private helipad built in Ratlam, one of the few such facilities in this area, that will provide business leaders, investors and high-value stakeholders an easier way to access Ratlam as a new business and investment centre. Additionally, the Group will build critical social infrastructure items such as a new state-of-the-art hospital and dedicated land for higher education institutions and schools with a plan to help ratify the healthcare system and increase the education level of the current and future residents of Ratlam by creating the appropriate infrastructure to develop the human capital for a sustainable future in Ratlam.

Sustainability is one of the central tenets of the strategic framework for Kataria Estate. As part of this commitment, Kataria Estate has constructed Madhya Pradesh's first dedicated Peacock Care Centre, demonstrating the Group's commitment to proactively conserving biodiversity and being environmentally responsible. The establishment of a gaushala and the promotion of organic farming practices are all part of a broader strategic effort to integrate environmental stewardship into the project. The Group's commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible resource management demonstrates a sophisticated, long-term understanding that sustainable economic development is based on environmentally sustainable practices.

By expanding into Infrastructure and Real Estate, Yash Kataria is continuing to develop a strategy that is consistent with his Leadership Philosophy of incorporating a global viewpoint into a pragmatic model for execution based on regional realities. Yash’s background in both London and Singapore gives him perspective on Global Standards for Governance, Sustainable Practices, and Institutional Development. Under Yash’s leadership, the Kataria Group will be positioned to develop as a diversified multi-sector company that will create meaningful and sustainable long-term socioeconomic value to the Regions it operates in, while maintaining a balance between the need for commercial growth versus the creation of meaningful, long-term socio-economic value.

As Kataria Group continues to diversify its footprint in each of the jewellery, manufacturing, energy and real estate businesses, Kataria Jewellers will serve as the foundation of the Kataria Group and the primary source of all Brand Equity Associated with the Kataria Group. The Legacy of Trust and Credibility that has been built up over the last 80 years, gives the Kataria Group a large base of Strategic Capital with which to confidently diversify, while providing it's stakeholder's confidence in the Company as a whole.

In the end, the future of Ratlam (Kataria Estate) will be based on an overarching design that is based on having world-class infrastructure, institutional development, environmental responsibility, and inclusive growth. With this project, The Kataria Group intends to develop its next chapter of growth, thereby positioning itself as a forward-thinking, responsible, and forward-focused business entity that provides long-term value to its community and residents through the creation of scalable ecosystems.