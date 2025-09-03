'We Are Leading Charge In India’s Clean Wellness Revolution': Miduty

The Indian health and wellness market reached USD 156.0 Billion in 2024. Growing at a CAGR of 5.3%, the wellness space is witnessing a profound change. Driven by transparency and efficacy, people are turning towards ethically sourced wellness and medicinal options. At the forefront of this change is Miduty, says the company, and it is not only offering wellness products but also leading a clean wellness revolution by merging Ayurvedic practices with modern science. Offering science-based and toxin-free nutraceuticals and personal care products, Miduty says it is building a customer base that has formed a committed community for holistic health and wellness.

Miduty’s story stems from a personal mission undertaken by siblings Palak Midha and Pranav Midha. The duo was seeking a permanent solution to their parents’ chronic health issues. After thorough research, they came to the conclusion that many health problems today arise from nutritional deficiencies and the combined effects of poor lifestyle choices and eating habits. This observation became Miduty’s vision: a belief that real healing comes from within and requires a fact-based, multi-faceted strategic approach. This mission is summarised by the belief that "absolutely no disease can take root in a healthy body, mind, and heart".

Driving Change In Wellness Industry

The wellness industry is cluttered with unproven products. To differentiate, Miduty says its supplements are all natural and additive-free. Miduty says its supplements are not fortified with chemicals, synthetic fibers, artificially derived flavors or preservatives. The overuse of additives can lead to various health issues, nutrient deficiencies and bad flavors. Other competitors may have additives, however Miduty says its products do not have any synthetic or artificial additives that can shoulder the worry and safety of consumers.

Today’s consumers are extremely health-oriented and do not want synthetic man-made products. They are actively looking for clinically-proven, plant-based products. To meet this need, the Miduty brand claims to deliver natural and effective supplements, from the Miduty Liver Detox supplement to its vitamin range, which they say do contain natural and effective ingredients. Miduty's vitamins use the most stable and active form of vitamins and chelated minerals, says the company, which according to them provides for maximum absorption and effectiveness. Miduty says it uses folate, which is the effective, chelated form of Vitamin B9, instead of folic acid, which is the synthetic and most readily available form on the market. Folate in Miduty products is bioavailable to the body and provides the core functions of the body.

Miduty says it focuses on scientifically verified and patented liposomal technology. As compared to other products in the market containing fillers, Miduty claims its supplements are rich in active ingredients. If the label says there are 650 mg. of active ingredients, Miduty products will contain that amount, the company assutes, not a fraction as some other products do.

Building A Comprehensive Approach To Wellness

There is no "one size fits all" model for long-term health solutions. Miduty offers free, custom health consultations with certified experts. Customers receive tailored suggestions that help eliminate the root causes of their health problems. Beyond this benefit, personalised consultations offer a high degree of ownership regarding their health journey. Furthermore, it becomes a partnership rather than a transactional relationship. What difference has this made? Miduty has treated 5 lakh customers in 4 years with an 85% repeat customer rate. That is exceptional for a consumer-led D2C brand, that speaks volumes to their satisfaction and trust.

Miduty has created a strong community of 30,000 members called "Wonder Woman" on Facebook and WhatsApp. Through this community, women get a space to support, connect, discuss health issues, exchange recipes, take part in live workouts and receive feedback from certified health practitioners. Miduty is creating a space for women as a way to empower them and develop a wellness ecosystem.

Miduty: Leading Wellness Revolution In India

Being environmentally conscious is very important. Out of deep concern for sustainability, Miduty is concerned with the health of the people and the planet. Miduty has said that it takes deliberate steps towards an environmentally positive direction, in terms of the products and packaging. The brand is using recyclable and reusable packaging and moving towards post-consumption plastics. Miduty's founded in its unique product catalogue, exemplary execution, and multifaceted, holistic approach.

Miduty highlights that it combines the best of Ayurvedic practices with modern science, while also providing clean and transparent formulations, one-on-one consultations, and provides the community to support these practices. Miduty says its notion of wellness for India is paving the way for people to take informed, empowered, proactive pathways to health and wellness.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)