‘We’re Building Experiences Never Seen Before’: Vijay Shekhar Sharma On Paytm’s AI-Powered App Refresh

Paytm chief Vijay Shekhar Sharma, a staunch advocate of AI-led innovation, has said that the technology is now enabling the payments company to build experiences and introduce enhancements like never before.

Sharma’s comments come as Paytm launched its all-new app, with a redesigned interface, aimed towards providing a more cleaner and intuitive experience for users. The refreshed home screen brings key payment use cases such as recharges, bill payments, metro tickets and UPI transactions right at the top, while reducing the scroll length of the app providing a cleaner interface for everyday payments.

In the all-new Paytm app, the fintech firm has introduced several AI-first features including Monthly Spend Summary, that automatically categorizes expenses across shopping, bills, travel, and utilities, using AI-powered tags, offering a clear summary that simplifies budgeting and provides real-time intelligence.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Paytm Playback, an exclusive feature on the app, turns a user’s recent transactions into a personalized rap song created through AI, making spend management more engaging.

Sharma highlighted how AI is shaping newer, more interactive ways for users to understand their money.

“Thanks to AI, we are now able to make Paytm Playback – a unique feature we couldn’t build earlier. It turns your recent payments into an engaging rap song to reinforce positive financial habits and mindful spending. It’s a first-of-its-kind experience where AI picks your recent transactions, analyses your spends, and generates a fun, personalized rap,” Sharma added.

Sharma has consistently emphasised that Paytm is ‘very clearly focused on making AI a core part of its business model.’ During the analyst call for its recent Q2 FY26 results, he noted that while AI has already driven efficiencies, the next phase is to embed it deeply into products and features, enabling experiences that simply weren’t possible before.

The new Paytm app also introduced Gold Coins, turning every UPI payment into a rewarding experience. The Gold Coins can be redeemed for real digital gold which is securely held, or even converted to physical gold.

Paytm has also rolled out UPI for NRIs, empowering users from 12 countries to log in using international numbers and link their NRE or NRO accounts to make UPI payments in India.

Alongside the launch of the new app, Paytm announced Paytm Check-in, its intelligent travel booking platform.

Reflecting on the journey, Vijay Shekhar Sharma said, “Every technology we build is made in India for India. From reimagining payments to redefining travel, we are making life simpler, smarter, and more rewarding for our users.”