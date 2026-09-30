What every parent should check before buying kids’ clothes online

"As I once ordered a jacket that appeared ideal, but when it came, it fit me like a crop top," laughs Neha Kapoor, a mother based in Delhi. "That is when I came to know that I need to learn how to read the size chart rather than guess." When buying kids' clothes online, it not only saves your time but also relieves you from having to shop with a fussy kid. There are a few things that may get tricky when shopping online, as you have no idea how the fabric feels and whether the clothing will fit or not. A little bit of precaution when placing your order will save you a lot of trouble later.
Read the size chart, not just the age label
Ages are very subjective, and there can be a lot of variance when compared to one brand to another. The best way would be to measure the chest, waist, height and sometimes shoulder width and cross reference the measurement against the brand’s sizing chart. Maintain the measurement in note form on your mobile phone and refresh it every two months because kids grow fast, and the previous year’s measurement might not be up to date.
Look closely at the fabric details
The product description should inform you of the materials used in making the clothing, and it is more important in children's clothing than in adult clothing. Clothing that is made up of breathable and natural materials such as cotton is more comfortable and easy to wash than some blends of synthetic materials, which may be either too warm or too stiff.
Check the return and exchange policy
Despite the care in measuring yourself, surprises can still occur in sizing. One of the most important things to make sure of when buying is a well-defined and easy-to-understand return or exchange policy, particularly if you are buying for the first time from an unknown store. Being able to exchange a size makes online shopping very safe.
Use reviews and photos wisely
Your fellow parents would be the best people to give you true facts about the product. Reviews always highlight issues such as whether the product is small or big, the feel of the material after washing, and color matching with the images. You get a clearer idea about the product when customers provide additional images.
Buy from ranges built for children
In addition to this, shopping from a specialized shop that deals exclusively with children's wear is better than buying from one where kids' clothes come second. One such example is the fashion line by One Friday, which deals specifically with kids' wear and therefore is more familiar with sizing issues, as well as materials that will be comfortable for children to use.
The bottom line
Measure before ordering, understand fabric information, check the return policy, and use the opinion of other parents. The time invested will convert an online shopping into a no-brainer decision that ensures your child is always properly dressed.
(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)
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