What every parent should check before buying kids’ clothes online

"As I once ordered a jacket that appeared ideal, but when it came, it fit me like a crop top," laughs Neha Kapoor, a mother based in Delhi. "That is when I came to know that I need to learn how to read the size chart rather than guess." When buying kids' clothes online, it not only saves your time but also relieves you from having to shop with a fussy kid. There are a few things that may get tricky when shopping online, as you have no idea how the fabric feels and whether the clothing will fit or not. A little bit of precaution when placing your order will save you a lot of trouble later.