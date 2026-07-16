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  • /What gives Paresh Maity's Noida Airport art its multi-crore value? Explanation by a government-approved art valuer, Nitesh Shrivastava

What gives Paresh Maity's Noida Airport art its multi-crore value? Explanation by a government-approved art valuer, Nitesh Shrivastava

Noida International Airport showcases multi-crore public artworks by Paresh Maity, turning the transit hub into India's spiritual and cultural gateway.

Published: Jul 16, 2026, 03:02 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 03:16 PM IST
What gives Paresh Maity's Noida Airport art its multi-crore value? Explanation by a government-approved art valuer, Nitesh Shrivastava

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