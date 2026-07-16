In the recent past, public art has been increasingly used to tell a story of a place's culture, history and heritage to millions of people who visit various parts of the infrastructure. The recently inaugurated Noida International Airport follows the same trend of global thinking by installing magnificent artworks to represent the country's artistic and spiritual heritage. In the process, two monumental artworks by Paresh Maity, a renowned Padma Shri artist, have helped the new airport go way beyond being a transit point.
Multi-crore valuation based on cultural significance
Nitesh Shrivastava, Government-approved art valuer and founder of A2Z Valuers, says that the entire collection of paintings and sculptures has a multi-crore valuation attached to it. He also says that the commission of such pieces reflects a modern approach to the development of the infrastructure which takes into account the crucial importance of art. "Such large-scale pieces of public art do not have value only in their cost but bring added benefit by strengthening the cultural identity of a place, elevating the public space, and helping the country to stand out in the global art scene," says Shrivastava.
Jagriti: A travel through spirituality of Uttar Pradesh
The centerpiece of the whole collection is the six panels painting called Jagriti (Awakening) that measures almost 100 feet in size at the airport. Rather than showcasing the monuments, the piece tells the traveler about the spiritual and cultural journey through the most iconic sites of Uttar Pradesh that have been united by the sacred rivers that built the civilization of the country.
Starting with ghats of Varanasi, travelers will see the Dhamek Stupa of Sarnath, the Taj Mahal of Agra, Kusum Sarovar of Mathura, Ayodhya, and finally – the Mahakumbh. All landscapes are united with the help of warm colors of sunrise in gold and orange until the center is reached, where the word "जागृति" is displayed in bright letters. Shrivastava points out that the artwork is successful since it tells not only about the destinations but the spirit of living heritage of India presented in a contemporary style that would be understandable to all visitors – Indian or international.
Mystic abode: A meditative experience
Together with the six panels painting, there is an installation called Mystic Abode that is 12.5-feet tall and made of more than 8,000 brass bells. It has the shape of a traditional Indian house and serves as the meditation point for passengers in the busy environment of air travel. Passengers have to move through the installation which makes a sound of countless bells and brings visitors in a peaceful and meditative mood based on India's spiritual traditions.
Valuation factors
As a government approved art valuer, Nitesh Shrivastava mentions the following factors for determining the value of artworks – artistic significance, originality, technical execution, historic importance, scale, permanence, and cultural impact of artworks. Such pieces of public art become the valuable public property that continues growing culturally.
India follows the global trend
All over the world, airports have increasingly started to order famous artists to make permanent installations that would become a part of the identity of the airport and attract tourists, develop cultural diplomacy and contribute to the civic pride of the destination. India's investment reflects the same global thinking but with a specific Indian narrative. For a long time, Indian artworks were appreciated in galleries and museums and private collections. Their appearance in public infrastructure marks a huge step forward and makes the artworks accessible to millions of passengers.
A new benchmark for public art in India
Shrivastava believes that such projects could set the new benchmark for public art in India. "The Noida International Airport commission proves that it is possible to make the development of infrastructure and culture go hand in hand. This reflects the confidence in Indian artists and shows the importance of including art in the public spaces where people spend their time." As India develops its airports, metro systems and other civic infrastructure that will be used in the future, projects like this reflect the overall vision of the country where culture becomes an integral part of the development.
Cultural gateway
Artworks by Paresh Maity do just that. Travellers enter not only the modern airport but also the narrative of India's history and spirituality through the artistic excellence.
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