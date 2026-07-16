Shrivastava believes that such projects could set the new benchmark for public art in India. "The Noida International Airport commission proves that it is possible to make the development of infrastructure and culture go hand in hand. This reflects the confidence in Indian artists and shows the importance of including art in the public spaces where people spend their time." As India develops its airports, metro systems and other civic infrastructure that will be used in the future, projects like this reflect the overall vision of the country where culture becomes an integral part of the development.