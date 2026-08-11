What if you could SIP your way into real estate?

To start, register on the platform and complete the standard KYC requirements. Decide an investment amount you can comfortably afford to set aside each month. Even Rs 2000 is enough, as long as you are consistent. Browse available opportunities listed on the platform and review the location, expected rental yield, past appreciation data, and property details etc. These opportunities are a collection of professionally curated physical assets which are chosen after all due diligence is done and are diversified across multiple properties. Select an opportunity that fits your budget and matches your investment goals - a property in a city you know could be a good choice for your first investment.