What if you could SIP your way into real estate?

First-time investors, especially young professionals who are in their twenties, rarely think of real estate as a possible investment option. And they are not wrong – property prices in metros are way out of their budget. But what if it was possible to invest digitally in prime real estate with just ₹10,000/month? Through digital real estate platforms like Alt DRX that offer tokenised fractional ownership, you can own portions of high value properties across the country through a monthly SIP. Let’s see how it works:
To start, register on the platform and complete the standard KYC requirements. Decide an investment amount you can comfortably afford to set aside each month. Even Rs 2000 is enough, as long as you are consistent. Browse available opportunities listed on the platform and review the location, expected rental yield, past appreciation data, and property details etc. These opportunities are a collection of professionally curated physical assets which are chosen after all due diligence is done and are diversified across multiple properties. Select an opportunity that fits your budget and matches your investment goals - a property in a city you know could be a good choice for your first investment.
The platform then calculates your ownership shares based on your investment amount and each share represents a specific square footage in the property. Documentation and payment are done digitally, through blockchain technology and that ensures secure, transparent and efficient transactions.
Rental income, proportional to your share, is credited to your account monthly. Professional teams handle property management to optimise returns, without any involvement on your part, giving you a passive investment experience. You can check the digital platform for updates on property performance and returns.
A good growth strategy would be to reinvest your rental income into additional tokenised units. Over time, this compounding of income coupled with property value appreciation accelerates wealth creation. As your salary increases, you can gradually increase your monthly investment. For example, a professional who starts at Rs10,000 per month and then increases his investment to Rs 40,000 per month over five years can build a substantial and diversified real estate portfolio in that time period without a single rupee of debt.
Investing early in real estate through tokenised fractional ownership and monthly systematic investing offers many benefits. The earlier you start investing, the longer your money compounds. Systematic investing builds financial discipline – you learn to budget, curb impulsive spending and prioritise long term gain over short term gratification. Real estate has historically appreciated faster than inflation, so your investment can be a safe store for your money and act as a hedge against inflation. Last, but not the least, a monthly SIP of amounts as low as Rs 2000-10,000 makes investment in premium real estate accessible to a wider investor base. It offers unprecedented opportunities to build wealth through real estate, regardless of your initial investment size.
[This article is for information purpose only and does not constitute professional, financial, or career advice. Zee Media advises its readers to conduct their own research and due diligence before making any decisions based on the information.]
(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.