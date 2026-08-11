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What if you could SIP your way into real estate?

Decide an investment amount you can comfortably afford to set aside each month. Even ₹2000 is enough, as long as you are consistent.   

Published: Aug 11, 2026, 01:10 PM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 03:16 PM IST
What if you could SIP your way into real estate?

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