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What is Seedance 2.0 and how does it create AI videos with sound automatically

Seedance 2.0 lets users generate synchronised AI videos and audio simultaneously, simplifying content creation with cinematic storytelling and multimodal creative tools.

Published: Jul 13, 2026, 04:19 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 04:57 PM IST
What is Seedance 2.0 and how does it create AI videos with sound automatically

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