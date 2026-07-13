/What is Seedance 2.0 and how does it create AI videos with sound automatically

Moreover, it is also beneficial as it can work with many types of information input. Instead of only being supplied with the text prompt, the app allows some images, video clips, and audio materials to be mixed together in order to achieve better results. The automatic multitasking storytelling also works to provide people with video material achieved in a matter of a few minutes without any need for changing scenes. All these features make the new platform extremely useful for those who want to create good-quality videos in a short period of time.