What makes tag markets different for Indian forex traders?

Technology for trading can speed up access to the market. Technology cannot guarantee the automatic understanding of the market.
The above statement becomes particularly significant in Forex, since clients can create accounts, gain access to platforms and start studying markets with much fewer obstacles compared to those present a generation ago. With greater ease of access comes another issue: how much does a client know before he or she decides to join in?
Tag Markets has made education one of the answers to this problem.
The brokerage offers educational courses, articles and training sessions via video for free. Instead of viewing education as an additional service, Tag Markets has decided to incorporate the educational process into the overall brokerage service.
The principle is simple – clients should be able to gather some knowledge before making any decisions on markets, account types or trading strategies.
This method applies to Forex trading, which requires more than just clicking on certain buttons. There are economic factors, interest rates, central banks, market sentiment, and international factors that affect the currency market. Although the trading platform will make it easier for you to trade, it will still be necessary to learn about the factors that drive the price action and other things like different trading methods.
The Tag Markets tries to solve this problem using several types of education.
First of all, it uses its Forex education platform to provide clients with video lessons developed as structured training courses and an article library that provides written guides on the basics of Forex trading. Live training allows them to watch the actions of professionals, to ask questions and learn about trading in real-time conditions. Currently, Tag Markets provides three training classes per week.
It is necessary since people learn in different ways. For some people, structured training is enough. Other people prefer to learn from articles. Still others learn better when watching professional traders.
It is not only about the different nature of the relationship between the broker and the customer for Tag Markets.
The brokerage could decide to restrict itself to the provision of access and trading facilities. However, Tag Markets has taken another step and provided the access together with additional tools aimed at helping clients comprehend the trading environment better.
The distinction becomes particularly important when the clients start considering their trading strategy.
Some of them may decide to evaluate the markets and conduct transactions on their own. Others may decide to check out CopyX, which is a special technology for copy trading created by Tag Markets. In both cases, the educational component will be helpful.
Education will not eliminate risk in trading, nor does it ensure success in the market. The unpredictability of the market environment makes it impossible for past performance to indicate future performance. Instead, the true value of education is in the ability of the client to grasp the language, terms and decisions that precede any form of investment in the market or the adoption of trading strategies.
This is a more practical goal than that of using education to give promises of success.It also aligns well with the product philosophy of Tag Markets. different account structures, independent trading, CopyX and partnerships have been created by the firm based on the premise that there are various ways of engaging with the market. This is made easier by providing a base of knowledge for the clients prior to selecting products.
There is also a larger industry point here.
Competing on speed, spreads, platform functionality and accessibility has been the name of the game for online brokers for many years. These continue to be crucial aspects, but they do not cover all the questions that the client might have. In a world of increasingly low barriers to entry, educating the client is an area where the brokerage can create value even before any transactions take place.
This becomes especially critical in the case of companies like Tag Markets, as they aim to cater to a wide international customer base. Each individual coming into the picture has varying degrees of market knowledge. One size does not fit all in this case.
Providing free access to educational materials provides for such variations.
The best form of education provided by a brokerage is one that does not try to convince anyone to act any quicker.
That is becoming more and more relevant to the way in which Tag Markets sells its client proposition. Technology gives access. Account structures give choice. CopyX adds yet another form of participation. Education gives clients context in the environment within which all of these choices can be made.
In that respect then, for Tag Markets, the primacy of education over execution is not an additional element but rather a definition of the modern day brokerage firm.
(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised. This article is meant for informational purposes only, and should not be construed as any investment advice. Zee Media readers are advised to consult financial advisors or portfolio manager before making any money related decision.)
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