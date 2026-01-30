When AI Mediates Shopping Decisions, Physical Stores Do Not Disappear

Retail Strategy Has Been Focused on One Objective Since the Beginning of Time: Who Owns Checkout? Retailers for decades have been focused on one thing - traffic acquisition; conversion optimization; payments; fulfillment and who owns the customer relationship as they all fit into this singular focus. The assumption was if you controlled checkout then you would own the customers’ relationship. That is no longer valid today.

Arjun Wadwalkar, a commerce and payment systems expert with over a decade of experience designing, developing and managing large scale transaction infrastructure says that with the emergence of agentic AI there is a shift of value in the consumer shopping process to be determined prior to the checkout. In other words, competitive advantage is now based on who controls the consumers ability to deliberate and make product comparisons rather than just executing the transaction. While checkout will still be necessary, according to Mr. Wadwalkar, the "who" controls decision logic is what will be the difference maker for retailers.

Mr. Wadwalkar's comments do not suggest the demise of the physical store. Rather, his statements reflect the fact that the role of the physical store is being significantly altered in an economy where decision making is occurring in an increasing amount of cases prior to a customer reaching the store.

Most Transactions Are Offline, Most Decision-Making Happens Online.

Retailers have experienced consistent expansion in their e-commerce business; however, most transactions take place within brick-and-mortar locations. Approximately 84% of all U.S. retail sales occur within a physical location.

This is different from what was happening with regards to transactions, than with regard to decision-making.

Arjun stated that product discovery, comparison and evaluation processes are occurring more frequently in digitally-controlled environments which retailers lack full control over. When consumers visit a brick-and-mortar location and make purchases, even if the checkout process occurs in the store, the actual decision making has taken place somewhere else.

Agents also accelerate and formalize this disconnection, as they encode a customer's intent, constraints, and preferences before the customer makes a single store visit.

As a consequence, there is a growing disconnection between decision ownership and the execution of those decisions.

Agent Mediation of Everyday Purchases.

Arjun uses a typical household purchase - laundry detergent -- to explain how agentic systems can be impacting everyday commerce.

Traditional Process of Buying Laundry Detergent:

A consumer realizes they need to buy laundry detergent, and begins looking at products available either online or in a local brick-and-mortar store. They then compare various brands of laundry detergent, evaluate the prices and sizes of each, and select one. In the traditional process, the retailer has influence on the ultimate selection based on the placement of the product on the shelves (i.e., the "real estate" associated with each brand), advertising and promotional activities, and last-minute persuasions in the form of coupons or special offers to the consumer.

Agent-Mediated Process of Buying Laundry Detergent:

Once the consumer establishes standing preferences (e.g. sensitive skin, price limit of $18 per unit, preferred format of concentrated detergent, etc.), they enable the agent to execute a continuous loop. In this loop, the agent continuously monitors the time until the next purchase is needed, continuously reviews available options of laundry detergent (across all retailers) based upon criteria established by the consumer (e.g. concentration level, type of formulation, etc.), determines whether any options violate any of the consumer-established criteria and substitutes an acceptable option if such violation exists, identifies an acceptable option and method of delivery (store pickup or delivery), and escalates to the consumer only if an unacceptable exception occurs.

Although the consumer may continue to retrieve the selected product from a local brick-and-mortar store, the decision regarding which product to purchase has already occurred. Therefore, the store is competing primarily on the basis of its ability to deliver the product reliably rather than compete with other stores on the basis of consideration. This is not automation of checkout; it is automation of decision-making.

Arjun uses this same thinking to illustrate how a home improvement store that sells power tools works in both traditional and agent-mediated models.

Traditional Model

The customer looks at different categories; compares different brands; looks at deals and compares different products (SKUs) which are all very similar. In the traditional model, discovery is made possible by the placement of products on shelves; use of private labels; and the use of retail media to get customers to look at products while shopping.

Agent-Mediated Model

The consumer establishes boundaries on what is acceptable such as compatibility with an existing battery system; mid-level durability; a price limit of $250; and same day pick-up.

The agent then filters out the options from other stores based on those established boundaries; uses substitution rules and availability rules to select the best option and determine the closest location to the consumer's pick-up point.

The consumer will still go to the physical store; the consumer will still make the purchase at the store; however the place where the consumer finds the tool has changed. The discovery process now takes place prior to the consumer going to the store. This change has significant strategic implications for the structure of the business.

Shelf space management and therefore, shelf space optimization loses its leverage. Visibility for private label products can only be achieved if the private label is agent eligible. Therefore, the only way for a company to have a private label and be visible to consumers is to make sure that their private label is available via the agent. This means that the private label product must meet the criteria for selection by the agent. The impact on retail media advertising is also significant. The retail media advertising that was designed to promote the consumer to browse for additional information about the product and ultimately to find the product while shopping is less effective since the consumer already knows what product they want. The ability of the store to accurately inventory their products is now the most important factor in determining the amount of demand for the product. Therefore, the role of the store in the supply chain has shifted from a persuasive environment to a high throughput execution environment.

Restaurant example: Fast Food & Casual Dining

The same principle holds true when it comes to making decisions about food and dining.

Traditional Model

The consumer scrolls through delivery applications or walks by many restaurants and compares the menu items offered by each restaurant along with the prices associated with each item. The consumer also reads reviews of each restaurant and makes a comparison among them. Each restaurant competes for visibility, placement and promotional opportunities.

Agent-Mediated Model

The consumer establishes preferences, for example the consumer wants to stay below 700 calories; spend less than $15; receive the food in under 15 minutes; and avoid eating the same thing again within one week.

At lunch time the agent will evaluate nearby restaurants based upon the current status of their preparation times. The agent will apply dietary restrictions and previous meal restrictions; identify the default option; and place the order for either pick up or dine in at the selected restaurant.

The restaurant still prepares the food. The consumer may still dine in at the restaurant. However, the timing of the competition has changed. Restaurants are no longer competing at the point of choice. Rather, they are competing to see who is eligible for consideration by the agent. Therefore, the ability of a restaurant to reliably prepare and deliver their product in a timely manner is what drives demand. Not the marketing efforts of the restaurant.

Delegation within an agency environment is not binary. Consumers seldom give agents complete autonomy in one step. First, what consumers typically delegate is filter and frame.

Although consumers ultimately retain the ability to approve final decisions, agents still create lists of brands that meet their criteria for eligibility, establish acceptable limits on price and features, and eliminate choices that fail to comply with previously learned limitations. Competition transitions from persuading consumers to allowing them to compete.

If a brand no longer meets the parameters of an agent's acceptable list, it doesn't lose its conversion rate; it simply becomes invisible to consumers.

Merchant of Record vs System of Record

While many retail companies will likely continue to act as the merchant of record, handling payment transactions, order fulfillment and revenue recognition, this is often a false indicator of continued control.

The Merchant of Record is responsible for completing transactions. The System of Record manages agent deliberation and accumulates information about historical user intent, product substitution preferences, price sensitivities, regret and reversal indicators, and longitudinal changes in consumer preference.

This accumulated knowledge compounds with each successive interaction and increases the likelihood of making accurate decisions and reduces the amount of human intervention needed.

A retail company may maintain ownership of the checkout process but surrender strategic control of the business. Transactional revenue replaces intelligence-based revenue, and structural intelligence replaces transactional intelligence.

Why Retail Media Economics Collapse

Historically, retail media has relied upon browsing behavior. Agents don’t browse – they reason.

Impression-based advertising (CPMs) and sponsored placements and promoted listings that pay for ad placement during moments of comparison collapse if comparison ceases to exist.

Agents require sponsorship of eligibility, as opposed to placement. Sponsorship of eligibility takes the form of price discounts, guaranteed inventory and/or data sharing arrangements.

Direct margin compression replaces CPMs and CPCs, as opposed to merely being cyclical.

What an Agent Is, Operationally

An Agent is Not A Chatbot Or Recommendation Widget

As described by Arjun, an agent operates as a rules-based layer of orchestration.

Operationally, the layer interprets user intent and constraints, evaluates available inventory, pricing, promotions and fulfillment options, applies substitution and exception logic, and either completes or escalates decisions based on confidence thresholds.

In his view, the defendable piece of work isn't actually about the training of models. Rather, it's about the systems integration, data quality, and governance (i.e., the 'layer' you need in order to control the flow of information). Retailers that don't build that layer can and will continue to transact, but will be doing so based on the intelligence of someone else.

The strategic risk is not empty stores.

Agentic commerce doesn't kill physical retail; it kills uncontrolled deliberation.

Stores will still be necessary for fulfillment, customer service, and validation. The reason people go into stores simply changes. If a retailer is not able to control the way information is framed upstream, then their stores become nothing more than "execution points" within someone else's systems.

Checkout still has value. Stores still have value. However, in an agent-mediated economy, the decision-making process (deliberation) becomes the control plane. Retailers get to choose whether to own the decision-making process or pay others to provide them with relevance.