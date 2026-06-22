Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Consumer connect
  • /Where classrooms meet boardrooms: REVA University's Industry-First approach to engineering

Where classrooms meet boardrooms: REVA University's Industry-First approach to engineering

REVA University combines industry partnerships, research, innovation, and hands-on learning to prepare future-ready engineers across diverse disciplines.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 12:16 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 12:32 PM IST
Where classrooms meet boardrooms: REVA University's Industry-First approach to engineering

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
How can employees claim HRA if the landlord refuses to provide PAN card?
itr filing 20262 min ago
2
re-neet 202613 min ago
3
FIFA World Cup 202616 min ago
4
REVA University20 min ago
5
Pushpa 2 Stampede Case22 min ago