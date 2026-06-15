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Whose silence hurts: Rethinking abuse of the aged on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

Elder abuse often remains hidden, harming dignity and well-being; awareness, self-reflection, family support, and community action are essential.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 12:33 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 01:51 PM IST
Whose silence hurts: Rethinking abuse of the aged on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day
Image Credit: Dr Rukhsar Khan, MBBS, MD Community Medicine Senior Resident, Pt. J.N.M. Medical College, Raipur, CG

About the Author

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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