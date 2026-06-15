/Whose silence hurts: Rethinking abuse of the aged on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

When we imagine our own old age, we often hope for simple things: love, care, dignity and respect. These are the simple things most older people wish for. Yet for many older people, ageing is not marked with comfort or security, but by neglect, humiliation, exploitation and abuse, often within the very homes where they expected to feel safest. Elder abuse is not always visible, it may not leave visible bruises even. Sometimes it appears as harsh words, neglect of medical need, social isolation or simply ignoring an older person’s presence, feelings or opinions. Such actions may appear ordinary or unintentional to the caregiver but for an older person they can become a source of physical and mental suffering.