/Why aspiring fashion designers prefer AAFT Noida for their industry-focused fashion education

Noida: Every year, thousands of Indian students seek the right fashion design course after class 12. They visit college websites, attend orientation events, compare course curricula, and ask one question above everything else: Will I be ready for my fashion career by completing my studies in this college? In the case of AAFT Noida, the answer is not only yes; it is provable. Graduates of B.Des in Fashion Design at AAFT Noida get a portfolio of their actual works, experience gained during four runway shows per academic year, international visits to fashion industries, mentorship by one of the most decorated fashion designers of India, and job opportunities with fashion houses, retail brands and design studios located not only in India but also internationally. This is the reason why aspiring fashion designers choose AAFT Noida above other fashion designing colleges of Delhi and India.