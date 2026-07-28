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Why aspiring fashion designers prefer AAFT Noida for their industry-focused fashion education

It is this gap between what fashion design colleges are teaching and what the industry needs that creates the problem, and is the key reason why those students who research thoroughly about fashion designing career opportunities choose AAFT Noida.

Published: Jul 28, 2026, 01:38 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 03:19 PM IST
Why aspiring fashion designers prefer AAFT Noida for their industry-focused fashion education

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