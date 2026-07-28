/Why aspiring fashion designers prefer AAFT Noida for their industry-focused fashion education

Noida: Every year, thousands of Indian students seek the right fashion design course after class 12. They visit college websites, attend orientation events, compare course curricula, and ask one question above everything else: Will I be ready for my fashion career by completing my studies in this college? In the case of AAFT Noida, the answer is not only yes; it is provable. Graduates of B.Des in Fashion Design at AAFT Noida get a portfolio of their actual works, experience gained during four runway shows per academic year, international visits to fashion industries, mentorship by one of the most decorated fashion designers of India, and job opportunities with fashion houses, retail brands and design studios located not only in India but also internationally. This is the reason why aspiring fashion designers choose AAFT Noida above other fashion designing colleges of Delhi and India.
Why Is Industry-Oriented Fashion Education Important These Days?
The fashion industry of India has changed a lot over the past decade and has become much larger now. Retail brands, e-commerce companies, export houses, fashion media companies, costume departments of online streaming television services, advertising agencies, and even independent design labels are hiring fashion professionals on monthly basis. One thing these employers say with consistency is that they want graduates who are ready to produce professional results from the very first day, not those who would require six months of internship before being able to do any useful work.
It is this gap between what fashion design colleges are teaching and what the industry needs that creates the problem, and is the key reason why those students who research thoroughly about fashion designing career opportunities choose AAFT Noida. The whole approach of AAFT Noida is aimed at closing this gap. Each project is a real brief, each fashion show is a real production, and each studio session results in a piece of work that will be included into the portfolio of the student. By the time when a student completes his/her B.Des in Fashion Design at AAFT Noida, he/she already gets the experience that other graduates usually get only after being hired.
How Is AI Integrated Into AAFT Noida Fashion Design Programme?
Fashion design these days is not only about drawing sketches and sewing clothes. AI is becoming an essential tool in the process of researching trends, developing concepts, and fine-tuning collections for working fashion designers, and B.Des in Fashion Design at AAFT Noida reflects that change in its structure.
This integration is not some side effect; it becomes an integral part of the same studio process during which students learn such skills as garment construction and textile manipulation, and thus AI becomes just another tool of the fashion designer.
What Are You Going to Learn at AAFT Noida's Fashion Design Course?
Industry orientation is not a fancy expression in the brochures at AAFT Noida. It is a philosophy of the entire course. In AAFT Noida's B.Des in Fashion Design Course, the 70:30 system is employed, where 70% of the marks of each student is determined by their practical studio work, live projects, fashion shows, and portfolio. Only 30% of the marks come through written tests. So, all that you are tested on will be your work.
In the first semester itself, fashion design course students at AAFT Noida are handling practical design briefs in their own studios using 67 industrial sewing machines, pattern making laboratories, draping laboratories, weaving laboratories, ramp studios, and makeup studios. They do not wait till the end of two or three years to handle such facilities. They are doing it right from the very beginning.
B.Des includes modules on:
● design thinking and conceptualization,
● pattern cutting and garment construction,
● fashion illustration and textiles,
● trends analysis and fashion forecasting,
● sustainable fashion design
● fashion communication and visual merchandising,
● retail space planning and e-commerce,
● fashion photography and brand management.
Industry standard software such as Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, and CLO 3D are employed in these modules and are also used by professionals in the fashion industry on an everyday basis.
The M.Des in Fashion Design takes the study of design practice to a more advanced level, where research based innovations, materials development, cultural aesthetics and entrepreneurial leadership competencies of design leaders are developed.
It is the logical progression for graduates from the B.Des course, wishing to refine their unique creative voice and develop careers in design leadership, brand development or label creation.
Design Your Own Degree
Most fashion design courses at Delhi NCR follow a pre-set curriculum wherein all the students in a particular batch go on the same journey to reach a particular destination. At AAFT Noida, however, things are different thanks to Design Your Own Degree, where a student chooses the specialisation that suits him rather than going along a pre-defined course of action.
What happens as a result is that whereas one student who is inclined towards garment construction and textiles focuses on that, another, for instance, can focus on fashion styling or communication. Ultimately, both of them end up completing a portfolio of work that corresponds to the direction that they really want to pursue rather than a series of assignments done alike by all.
Underlying all of this is the technical training. Students go through processes of illustration, draping, pattern making, textile manipulation, and garment construction in professional studios using AI technology in the studio process from conception to portfolio presentation. Specialization decision lies above all of this, hence the students are not getting restricted in the beginning stages, but rather choosing what they want to specialize in.
While comparing fashion design institutes in Delhi, this needs to be considered seriously. An individualized portfolio is what will be analyzed in an industrial interview, hence a program which allows a student to create their own gives an edge over those programs which give the same brief to everyone.
Mentorship by Rina Dhaka
The biggest reason for which students opt for AAFT Noida for their fashion studies is the mentorship that they receive at the college. Rina Dhaka is the Industry Dean of the School of Fashion Design, who has been in the fashion designing business for decades now, and has received the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Excellence Award, as well as the Yuva Rattan Award. She designs fusing traditional art with modernity, with a deep commitment towards sustainable fashion, and has made an impact on international fashion forums.
She is just one of many names who mentor the college. Sonam Kapoor, actor and fashion icon, forms part of the Core Advisory Council of the College. She brings to the table the experience of working with different designers and fashion houses around the world and within India.
At AAFT Noida, Rina Dhaka is a mentor working directly with students of the B.Des and M.Des programs, being an experienced designer herself with a successful career spanning over decades. Moreover, there are masterclasses conducted with visiting designers and fashion industry stalwarts throughout the year at AAFT Noida, and some of them include Arpita Mehta and Stefano Ricci, thus making it possible for students to learn from the best creative minds of the global fashion industry.
The kind of mentoring that AAFT Noida provides is difficult to get in other fashion design schools of Delhi.
Annual Runway Shows
FASHION education offered at AAFT Noida is based on annual runway shows organized throughout the year. The one that stands out is the Global Fashion and Design Week, which is currently in its eighth edition, and it is an international forum where designers, fashion professionals, and students from India and other parts of the world get together; a previous edition saw the participation of about 200 students with 700 outfits reflecting the cultural heritage of 52 countries. There are also runway shows during the Global Film Festival Noida.
The students enrolled in the B.Des and M.Des course get to participate in all of these events by virtue of their designing collections for the shows, participating in the production of the show itself, styling, and even showcasing their work on a real runway in front of a crowd including working members of the fashion industry.
When it comes to choosing amongst the best fashion schools in India on the basis of practical experience, there are few fashion design courses in India which offer this much exposure to a real runway. When the AAFT Noida fashion graduates appear in their first interview in the fashion industry, they will have already walked a professional runway and showcased their work.
Fashion Communication and Styling as an Alternative Career Pathway
However, all the students enrolled in a fashion course do not want to become garment designers. AAFT Noida is aware of this fact and incorporates it right at the start of the curriculum. The fashion communication courses under the B.Des degree include fashion writing, fashion content creation, fashion layout and editing, and fashion advertising and prepare the students for a career in fashion media, brand communication, and digital fashion content creation. The visual merchandising course prepares the student for a career in fashion retail management and fashion branding and styling.
The student aspiring for a career in fashion communication and styling as their main career path can pursue the B.Sc in Fashion Communication and Styling course along with B.Des.
Career Prospects for Fashion Design Graduates from AAFT Noida?
The AAFT Noida Campus offers career-oriented placements for 100% of the fashion design students under its Career Resource Cell. The campus will help you in resume building, personality development classes, practice interviews, panel discussion, and connecting with the huge database of 2,800+ recruitment partner companies of AAFT Noida, which include fashion labels, retail brands, export houses, media firms, and design studios.
Fashion design students from AAFT Noida get placed as Fashion Designers, Fashion Stylists, Textile Designers, Visual Merchandisers, Fashion Illustrators, Fashion Communicators, Retail Merchandisers, Brand Strategists, E-Commerce Fashion Managers, Sustainable Fashion Consultants, and Fashion Entrepreneurs.
Students are getting recruited by recognized names such as Shantanu-Nikhil, ZARA, and Satya Paul, apart from alumni who have started their own labels or have become freelance fashion designers and stylists.
From Their Own Words
Akshay Marwah, CEO, AAFT Noida, said: "The reason students join AAFT Noida for fashion education is that there is a huge difference between an educational program which mentions industry and another which revolves around it. Be it the studio facilities or the runway shows or the mentoring from Rina Dhaka or our placement network formed over 33 years, everything at the AAFT Noida School of Fashion Design is made to give you professionals who will be industry-ready the very first day they start working in it. This is how the top fashion designing institutes are, and this is what we promise."
Admissions Open for 2026
Students with any recognized Board passing Class 12th can apply for the B.Des in Fashion Design at AAFT Noida. Any graduate interested in pursuing fashion design can apply for the M.Des in Fashion Design. Forms can be downloaded from aaft.com or obtained from the campus itself.
AAFT Noida - An Overview
Founded in 1993, AAFT Noida has a legacy of 33 years in providing education in creativity and is listed in the top ten creative institutes in the world. Their alumnus comprises 37,000+ professionals in the fields of films, online video content, television, journalism, advertising, fashion, animation, and digital media spread all around the country and even internationally. AAFT Noida is located in Marwah Studios, Noida Film City, which happens to be one of the busiest places in India in terms of production of films. They have complete infrastructure of chroma studios, broadcast studios, post-production, radio production, and even professional cameras at their disposal.
(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)
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