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Why Astra is building for one of India's most important consumer challenges

Indian startup Astra is building a wearable safety pendant and collaborative ecosystem to enhance women's daily safety, confidence, and mobility.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Jul 17, 2026, 03:49 PM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 04:41 PM IST
Why Astra is building for one of India's most important consumer challenges

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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