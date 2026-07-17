To millions of women, their safety concerns have a major impact on their daily choices involving transportation, employment, education, travel and social participation. These concerns aren't limited to those few moments of crisis either. Instead, they will often shape our day-to-day behavior - determining where women go, when they travel, how they commute and even whether they will consider taking on certain opportunities at all. While safety has been seen through the lens of public policy and law enforcement over time, it's now more and more being recognized as a huge consumer problem that directly affects your quality of life, your economic participation and your freedom of movement.