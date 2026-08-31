Why bonds are moving from the sidelines to the mainstream

For years, Indian investors have largely viewed the stock market as the primary destination for wealth creation, while fixed deposits have remained the preferred choice for those seeking stability. Bonds, despite being an important part of the financial system, have largely remained in the background.
That equation, however, is beginning to change with bonds finally being available digitally and at small ticket sizes.
The growing interest in fixed-income investments reflects a simple shift in investor behaviour: people are no longer looking only for returns or only for safety. They are increasingly looking for a balance between return, predictability and risk. For Nikhil Aggarwal, Founder & Group CEO, Grip Invest, this is at the heart of the opportunity: India needs to make fixed income easier to understand and more accessible to the retail investor, without losing sight of the risks involved.
This is where bonds are finding a stronger place in the retail investor’s portfolio.
Unlike equities, where returns can fluctuate sharply with market sentiment, bonds offer a defined structure of interest payments and repayment of principal, subject to the creditworthiness of the issuer and the terms of the instrument. For investors building a diversified portfolio, this predictability can provide an important counterweight to equity-market volatility.
The opportunity is significant. India’s corporate bond market is estimated at more than Rs 59 lakh crore, yet less than 1 per cent of Indian households invest in bonds. The gap between the size of the market and retail participation tells an important story: the issue is not necessarily lack of capital, but lack of awareness and accessibility.
Technology is now beginning to bridge that gap. Nikhil Aggarwal, who founded Grip Invest in 2020, has argued that the opportunity lies in connecting investors seeking better income opportunities with companies that need debt capital. The evolution of the platform has also reflected a broader shift towards regulated, credit-rated and listed fixed-income opportunities.
Digital investment platforms have made it easier for individual investors to discover and access listed, credit-rated fixed-income instruments. Grip Invest, for instance, has positioned itself around making fixed-income investing more accessible to retail investors, with opportunities across bonds and other debt products.
But easier access should not be confused with easier decision-making. As Aggarwal has pointed out in discussions on the bond market, the retail investor is still far more familiar with fixed deposits than with the mechanics of bonds, yields and secondary-market liquidity. That knowledge gap remains one of the biggest barriers to wider participation.
The biggest mistake an investor can make is to look at the headline yield and ignore the risk behind it. A higher coupon or yield usually comes with a reason. Credit rating, issuer financials, security of the bond, tenure, liquidity and repayment structure all matter. An AAA-rated instrument and a lower-rated instrument cannot be evaluated purely by comparing their returns.
This is also why the conversation around bonds needs to move beyond the traditional “FD versus equity” debate. Fixed income is not about replacing equities or abandoning FDs. It is about understanding where debt instruments fit within an overall financial plan.
The emergence of initiatives such as Grip Invest’s Great Indian Bond Festival is another indication of how the industry is attempting to bring bonds into the mainstream investment conversation. The festival, running from August 18 to September 4, brings together market participants, regulators and ecosystem partners with the stated objective of increasing awareness around fixed-income investing.
The larger message is clear: India’s investment story is becoming more diversified. And for Aggarwal, the ambition is not simply to create another investment product; it is to build greater participation in an asset class that can play a meaningful role in portfolio diversification.
As financial awareness expands beyond traditional savings products, bonds could increasingly move from being an instrument understood primarily by institutions and sophisticated investors to one considered by ordinary households.
The opportunity is real. But so is the responsibility.
For investors, the next phase of the bond market should not be about chasing the highest yield. It should be about understanding the risk, knowing the issuer and choosing the instrument that fits the portfolio.
Because in investing, a fixed return may be attractive.
A well-understood return is far more valuable.
(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised. Bond investments are subject to market risks, interest rate fluctuations, and credit risks. This article is for information purpose only and does not constitute any financial advice. Zee Media advises its readers to conduct their own research and due diligence before making any decisions based on the information.)
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