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Why bonds are moving from the sidelines to the mainstream

The growing interest in fixed-income investments reflects a simple shift in investor behaviour: people are no longer looking only for returns or only for safety.

Published: Aug 31, 2026, 11:14 AM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 12:33 PM IST
Why bonds are moving from the sidelines to the mainstream

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