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Why do company-offered health insurance policies offer lower coverage than individual plans?

Corporate health insurance offers affordable basic coverage for employees, but personal health insurance provides higher, customized, and long-term healthcare protection.

Published: Jul 07, 2026, 03:59 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 04:18 PM IST
Why do company-offered health insurance policies offer lower coverage than individual plans?

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