Why enterprise checkout modernization is harder than it looks

Dhvani Unadkat’s experience in PayPal and Amazon Ads provides a view into that challenge. She has a broad skillset which is well suited for the corporate dynamics of today's world. At PayPal, she works across product growth and strategy for global retail. Her work supports large enterprise merchants as they look to grow new checkout capabilities. Her work includes product adoption, merchant priorities, implementation challenges. Her earlier work at Amazon Ads, was focused on bringing advertising products and audience capabilities to market.