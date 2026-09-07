Why enterprise checkout modernization is harder than it looks

For large retailers checkout modernization is more than a technology upgrade. It may seem like a final step in the customer journey but it has various layers to it, such as: payments, identity, fraud controls, analytics, order management, and operational infrastructure. Turning one part of that experience needs coordination across multiple systems and teams.
That is the reason why adoption can become harder than it may seem at the beginning. At times it can become as difficult as developing the product.
Dhvani Unadkat’s experience in PayPal and Amazon Ads provides a view into that challenge. She has a broad skillset which is well suited for the corporate dynamics of today's world. At PayPal, she works across product growth and strategy for global retail. Her work supports large enterprise merchants as they look to grow new checkout capabilities. Her work includes product adoption, merchant priorities, implementation challenges. Her earlier work at Amazon Ads, was focused on bringing advertising products and audience capabilities to market.
Checkout Is an Enterprise Systems Problem
For bigger retailers the modernization is far more complex than introducing a new feature.
Legacy infrastructure, engineering capacity, security reviews, internal ownership, operational risk, and competing development priorities can all have impact on how a new capability translates from interest to implementation. Even in rare scenarios where the value is clear, many teams need to understand what is going to change ahead of the operational stage.
Unadkat’s work with enterprise retailers has given her the required experience for these trade-offs.
Dhvani Unadkat has stated her point of view with regard to enterprise check-out modernization, "A product can have a strong value proposition and still face difficulty in adoption". She further added, “With large enterprises, you have to understand what is happening around the product, not just the product itself.”
Adoption That Extends Beyond Customer Demand
Enterprise adoption takes place with engineering teams integrating with existing systems. Security and risk teams might need to introduce additional requirements. Acquirement can impact timelines, operational teams might need to change processes.
This creates a challenge that many enterprises face: a customer can believe in a product and still find difficulties in executing it. This particular issue made Unadkat’s development of BeyondVOC. A systematic framework precisely focused on why traditional Voice of Customer approaches may not be efficient for enterprise adoption.
Customer research can recognize stated needs and preferences but the execution stage is heavily dependent on the teams carrying the operational process. The risk of changing established systems, and the incentives of stakeholders involved in deployment is evident in this critical scenario. Unadkat believes this is the point where companies can misread an adoption problem as a product problem.
Discovery and Checkout Are Becoming More Connected
The commerce journey is becoming less linear than what it used to be. Consumers have to move across search, advertising, marketplaces, social platforms, retailer websites, and payment experiences. What takes place during discovery can affect what merchants need to focus on at checkout.
Unadkat’s background merges both sides of that journey. Her work at Amazon Ads is closer to discovery and product adoption, while her work at PayPal is more conversion and transaction oriented.
That experience has influenced her view that retailers can no longer think about checkout separately. With changing consumer behavior businesses need to rethink how product information, personalization, identity, payment options, and infrastructure can work in symphony.
For large retailers, successful modernization depends on how the organization is going to adopt it. That difference between capability and implementation may remain one of the most important challenges in the next phase of digital commerce.
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