/Why Guru Nanak’s teachings of Japji Sahib are relevant now more than ever: Spiritual leader SathPaal Singh explains

After nearly two decades of studying Guru Nanak’s philosophy and language, and years of teaching the lessons from Japji Sahib, SathPaal Singh has now created the unique poetic English translation at the center of this story, opening the text to people far beyond the shrinking circle of those who can comfortably access it in its older Punjabi form. This can be checked here.
There is a weird irony to modern life. “We live in an age of unprecedented connectivity. We have more information and conveniences than any other generation in history. But we collectively report feeling more isolated, anxious and empty than ever before.” We worry about our physical health, our jobs, our finances, but it is not until there is a crisis, a job loss, a sudden illness, or just the creeping realization that we are still not happy, that we scramble to care for our mental and spiritual health. “We've been sold an illusion that it's the material world where you're going to get all of your happiness, I think that's what's missing in this modern world,” says SathPaal Singh, a former IT professional turned world-renowned spiritual educator and the founder of Nanak Naam. “Many people who have got a job, a family, and major wealth are still feeling empty inside.”
This isn't a new problem. Over 500 years ago, a spiritual teacher named Guru Nanak recognised that humanity was chronically chasing the wrong things. His answer to life’s deepest questions: questions about purpose, inner peace, and the nature of the universe, was recorded in a profound poetic text known as the Japji Sahib.
Yet, if you haven’t heard of it, you aren’t alone. While Guru Nanak's birthday is a national holiday in India and millions revere him globally, the actual substance of his teachings remains largely unknown to the general public. The Japji Sahib is written in a 500-year-old version of Punjabi. Even for modern Punjabi speakers, trying to decipher it is much like an English speaker trying to casually read medieval Shakespeare.
The problem, SathPaal argues, is not that this wisdom disappeared. It stayed here, but language changed, attention shifted, and generations grew used to repeating sacred words without fully understanding them. He notes that even many Punjabis can struggle with the older language of Japji Sahib, and many people may memorize it without being able to translate what they are saying.
After nearly two decades of studying Guru Nanak’s philosophy and language, and years of teaching the lessons from Japji Sahib, Singh has now created the unique poetic English translation at the center of this story, opening the text to people far beyond the shrinking circle of those who can comfortably access it in its older Punjabi form.
The Power of Oneness and Acceptance
In our hyper-individualised society, we often view ourselves as separate from the world around us. This breeds anxiety; we feel we must constantly fight against the universe to get what we want. At its core, Japji Sahib asks the questions most people carry but often don’t know how or whom to ask: What is true, how should I live, why am I restless, and what does it mean to be aligned with reality instead of fighting it all the time. In the poetic translation transcript, the opening movement asks, “What is the ultimate truth?”
As presented in the poetic translation of Japji Sahib, Guru Nanak teaches the concept of Ek Onkar, or Oneness: the realization that you and the universe are fundamentally one and the same thing. “You have always been connected with the universe, you just didn't know how to see that," SathPaal Singh explains. "Once that shift happens within your mind, the amount of peace and joy that brings you in your day-to-day life is totally transformative.”
Coupled with Oneness is the profound practice of acceptance. The Japji Sahib teaches that suffering arises when we desperately try to control circumstances that are entirely out of our hands. True inner peace isn't found by fixing everything on the outside, but by learning how to accept the chaos.
Spirituality for the Everyday Person
When we think of "being spiritual," our minds often default to extreme images: shaving our heads, abandoning our possessions, or retreating to a silent ashram in the mountains. But this is exactly where Guru Nanak’s teachings diverge from other traditions, and why they are so perfectly suited for today’s overwhelmed professionals.
“The Sikh spiritual tradition is not encouraging you to step away from your family, step away from your job, give away all of your money and your wealth,” Singh notes. “It’s saying, keep all of those things, but apply this way of thinking, this higher wisdom, and you will find a way to have peace in your life, whether you have those things on the outside or not.”
At its core, the Japji Sahib is a practical guide for the everyday person, the farmer, the shopkeeper, the modern CEO, or the busy parent - regardless of the religion you follow or the culture you’re from. It teaches that you don't need to learn complicated new mantras or perform blind rituals to find peace. Instead, the focus is entirely on an internal mindset shift, specifically rooted in two core concepts: Oneness and Acceptance.
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