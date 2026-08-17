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  • /Why Guru Nanak’s teachings of Japji Sahib are relevant now more than ever: Spiritual leader SathPaal Singh explains

Why Guru Nanak’s teachings of Japji Sahib are relevant now more than ever: Spiritual leader SathPaal Singh explains

After nearly two decades of studying Guru Nanak’s philosophy and language, and years of teaching the lessons from Japji Sahib, SathPaal Singh has now created the unique poetic English translation at the center of this story, opening the text to people far beyond the shrinking circle of those who can comfortably access it in its older Punjabi form.  

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 09:41 AM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 10:17 AM IST
Why Guru Nanak’s teachings of Japji Sahib are relevant now more than ever: Spiritual leader SathPaal Singh explains

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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