/Why Guru Nanak’s teachings of Japji Sahib are relevant now more than ever: Spiritual leader SathPaal Singh explains

There is a weird irony to modern life. “We live in an age of unprecedented connectivity. We have more information and conveniences than any other generation in history. But we collectively report feeling more isolated, anxious and empty than ever before.” We worry about our physical health, our jobs, our finances, but it is not until there is a crisis, a job loss, a sudden illness, or just the creeping realization that we are still not happy, that we scramble to care for our mental and spiritual health. “We've been sold an illusion that it's the material world where you're going to get all of your happiness, I think that's what's missing in this modern world,” says SathPaal Singh, a former IT professional turned world-renowned spiritual educator and the founder of Nanak Naam. “Many people who have got a job, a family, and major wealth are still feeling empty inside.”