Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Why India-based entrepreneurs are choosing Dubai free zones in 2026

Dubai free zones attract Indian entrepreneurs with tax benefits, full ownership, global banking, easy setup, and strong international business opportunities.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 04:42 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 05:20 PM IST
Why India-based entrepreneurs are choosing Dubai free zones in 2026

About the Author

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Sriimurali calls 'PARAAK' the most challenging film of his 23-year career
Sriimurali2 min ago
2
Ai12 min ago
3
savings account17 min ago
4
Jayati Bhatia32 min ago
5
France42 min ago