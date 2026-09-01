Why India needs breathing walls

By Moulik Ranka
In a hot, humid and monsoon-driven climate, how paint interacts with moisture can determine how well walls resist dampness, peeling, mould and fading over time. Mineral-based coatings offer a completely different strategy, enabling walls to release moisture instead of trapping it behind a synthetic film. Once the walls are painted, most homeowners do not give the walls much thought. Effort, savings, and aspirations go into the layout, lighting, and flow of a home. Paint is often viewed as a decorative layer at the end of the project, not a functional decision.
The ritual has changed little over the decades. We open a tin of acrylic paint, smell the sharpness of 'new room', roll out a perfect colour, and step back reassured that the surface is protected. But in a country where buildings regularly contend with humidity, monsoons, heat and intense sunlight, the chemistry sitting on the wall matters more than we may realise. After years of studying the relationship between architecture, chemistry and India’s climate, I can say that there is a more fundamental question we need to ask: are we protecting our walls, or are we preventing them from doing what masonry naturally needs to do?
The problem with treating a wall like plastic
For much of the past century, acrylic and latex paints have dominated architectural surfaces. Emerging from the wider plastics revolution, these coatings became popular for their smooth finish, washability and apparent protection. At their chemical core, however, they are synthetic, plastic-based coatings. Once applied, the water or solvent evaporates and leaves behind a tight film on the surface. In controlled conditions, wrapping a wall in a protective layer may appear logical. But homes do not exist in controlled conditions. India’s buildings deal with rising dampness, heavy monsoon rain, humidity and prolonged heat. In such an environment, a less breathable surface can create an entirely different set of problems.
Many homeowners are familiar with paint that begins to bubble, blister, crack or peel. Damp patches return after repeated repairs. Plaster becomes exposed. Mould reappears even after cleaning and repainting. These failures are frequently blamed only on workmanship, weather or paint quality. But they can also point to a more basic issue: what happens when moisture enters a wall but struggles to escape through the coating covering it?
Why walls need to breathe
Walls are not completely static surfaces. Brick, concrete, masonry and plaster naturally absorb and release moisture. During heavy rainfall, exterior walls may absorb water. Ground moisture can also rise through masonry. Once conditions become warmer and drier, that moisture needs to convert into vapour and escape. The problem begins when this natural outward movement meets a coating that does not allow vapour to pass through easily. Moisture can remain trapped behind the paint layer. Over time, vapour pressure builds until the coating begins to blister, peel or separate from the wall.
It is similar to wearing a raincoat in tropical heat. The rain may stay outside, but if moisture generated inside cannot escape, discomfort remains. Walls face much the same challenge. Trapped moisture also creates conditions favourable to mildew and fungal growth. Conventional coatings often manage this by incorporating biocides and fungicides. These can help control surface growth, but they do not necessarily solve the underlying issue of moisture retention.
Then there are other considerations: VOCs associated with the characteristic “fresh paint” smell and indoor-air-quality concerns, as well as the tendency of some synthetic pigments to lose vibrancy under prolonged sunlight. For years, painting, peeling, scraping and repainting have been accepted as part of normal building maintenance.
Perhaps the better question is whether that cycle itself needs to change. A different chemistry for the wall. This is where mineral-based paint technologies become relevant.
Unlike conventional acrylic coatings, mineral paints are based on liquid potassium silicate, often referred to as “water glass”, combined with inorganic earth pigments. The important distinction is not simply what they contain. It is how they behave once applied to a wall. A conventional coating primarily forms a film over the surface.Mineral paint reacts differently.
When applied to porous masonry such as plaster or concrete, the liquid silicate reacts with the natural alkalinity of the substrate. Through a process known as silicification, it fuses with the mineral surface and forms a micro-porous crystalline structure. Instead of merely sitting on top of the wall like a wrapper, the coating effectively becomes integrated with the surface.
That difference changes the way the wall deals with moisture. When moisture can escape, the wall performs differently Because mineral paint does not create the same type of synthetic plastic skin, the coated wall remains vapour-permeable. In simple terms, it can breathe. If masonry absorbs moisture after rainfall or through damp conditions, the water is not necessarily trapped behind an impermeable layer. As conditions become dry, moisture can escape as vapour through the microscopic pores within the mineral coating.
Reducing trapped vapour can, in turn, reduce the conditions that contribute to blistering, flaking and peeling. Breathability also changes the way walls interact with mould and dampness. A surface that can dry more effectively is less hospitable to persistent fungal growth.
Mineral coatings add another natural advantage: alkalinity.
Their naturally alkaline character creates conditions that are less favourable for algae, moss and mildew, reducing the need to depend excessively on artificial biocides simply to keep the wall clean. The difference is subtle but important. Instead of repeatedly fighting moisture after it becomes a problem, the coating allows the wall to manage moisture more naturally.
Why colour durability matters too
India’s climate does not challenge paint only through moisture. Intense sunlight is another major factor in how a building ages. Conventional acrylic paints often depend on synthetic pigments that may gradually fade under prolonged ultraviolet exposure. Mineral paints, on the other hand, draw their colour from natural inorganic earth pigments that are naturally resistant to UV degradation. This allows mineral-coated facades to retain their colour for longer even under strong solar exposure.
The result is not simply an aesthetic advantage. Longer-lasting colour can also mean fewer repainting cycles, less material consumption and fewer repeated interventions over the life of a building. That becomes particularly relevant when sustainability is viewed not simply in terms of what a product contains, but in terms of how often the product has to be replaced.
The environmental question behind peeling paint
There is another dimension that deserves greater attention. When acrylic facades weather, flake and peel, the material leaving the wall does not simply disappear. Tiny plastic-based particles can potentially enter soil, drains and water systems. If buildings across cities repeatedly undergo the same cycle of deterioration and repainting, the environmental footprint extends beyond the paint tin itself.
Moving towards mineral-based technologies therefore offers a different way to think about the material footprint of the built environment. The potential benefit is not simply longer-lasting paint. It is also reducing dependence on plastic-based surface films and the repeated waste associated with repair and recoating. Mineral paints also bring indoor-environment considerations into the equation. They are VOC-free, non-toxic, non-combustible and odourless, making them particularly relevant for spaces such as homes, schools, hospitals and other sensitive indoor environments.
An old technology finding new relevance
What makes the shift particularly interesting is that mineral paint is not a completely new invention. Silicate-based coatings have been used on historic European facades for decades and, in some cases, for more than a century.
What is changing is their relevance to contemporary India.
As homeowners, architects and builders become more conscious of durability, sustainability and indoor health, an older material principle is beginning to address very modern concerns. That is why the movement towards mineral paint should not be understood simply as the emergence of another product category. It represents a different philosophy of surface protection.
From decorating walls to engineering them for longevity
For too long, walls have largely been viewed as surfaces to be sealed, coloured and decorated. But a wall is part of the building system. It absorbs moisture. It releases moisture. It faces heat, rain, sunlight and changing environmental conditions every day. The coating applied to it therefore has to do more than look attractive immediately after application.
It needs to work with the wall rather than against it. That requires a shift from thinking about paint only in terms of colour, finish and washability towards evaluating breathability, longevity, health and material compatibility. The opportunity for India’s paint industry is therefore much larger than replacing one chemistry with another. It is about moving from short-lived surface beauty towards longer-lasting building performance.
The era of the plastic-coated wall may not disappear overnight. But as expectations around sustainability, durability and healthier indoor spaces evolve, the direction is becoming clearer. The future belongs to walls that can release moisture, surfaces that retain their character for longer and coatings that work in greater harmony with the materials beneath them.
(Moulik Ranka is Managing Director of Zydex Industries)
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