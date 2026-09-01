Why India needs breathing walls

The ritual has changed little over the decades. We open a tin of acrylic paint, smell the sharpness of 'new room', roll out a perfect colour, and step back reassured that the surface is protected. But in a country where buildings regularly contend with humidity, monsoons, heat and intense sunlight, the chemistry sitting on the wall matters more than we may realise. After years of studying the relationship between architecture, chemistry and India’s climate, I can say that there is a more fundamental question we need to ask: are we protecting our walls, or are we preventing them from doing what masonry naturally needs to do?