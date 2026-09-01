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Why India needs breathing walls

Unlike conventional acrylic coatings, mineral paints are based on liquid potassium silicate, often referred to as “water glass”, combined with inorganic earth pigments. The important distinction is not simply what they contain. It is how they behave once applied to a wall. A conventional coating primarily forms a film over the surface.Mineral paint reacts differently. 

Edited ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 03:39 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Why India needs breathing walls
Image Credit: Moulik Ranka

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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