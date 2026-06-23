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Why India's startup boom and Britain's business-formation strength point to a new era of global entrepreneurship

Technology, AI, and global connectivity are enabling founders to build international businesses faster, driving innovation, jobs, and growth.

Published: Jun 23, 2026, 12:58 PM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 02:04 PM IST
Why India's startup boom and Britain's business-formation strength point to a new era of global entrepreneurship

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