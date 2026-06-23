/Why India's startup boom and Britain's business-formation strength point to a new era of global entrepreneurship

Entrepreneurship is changing rapidly. Founders are thinking bigger, faster and more global than ever before — recent data have confirmed this. The majority of founders in the past spent the majority of their time developing their business locally; then, after some level of success, they might move on to the next stage by expanding into other markets.
Because of technology, including Artificial Intelligence, eCommerce and global connectivity, founders can now think globally from day one!
Recent data from both India and the UK confirm a growing trend of faster growth and more global businesses. Those founders who are willing to mix innovation with a global mindset have access to great opportunities right now!
The trend of entrepreneurs being more global will have a major impact on investors, the governments of the countries in which entrepreneurs operate and entrepreneurs themselves.
India's Startup Ecosystem Continues to Reach New Milestones
Over the past ten years, the emergence of the Indian startup ecosystem has been one of the most impactful stories in the global economy.
From October 2023, data by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) indicates that approximately 197,692 startups will have been established under the Startup India programme in India — making it one of the largest startup ecosystems worldwide.
The Government of India has statistics for 2024 that indicate that, in FY24 alone, more than 55,200 startups were established — the highest rate of growth of startups under the Startup India programme since it was first started in 2016. And the number of jobs created directly by recognised startups increased more than 36% in FY24.
This rapid growth is indicative of the wider trend towards entrepreneurship throughout India, which is not limited to metropolitan areas.
According to industry data, startup activity is increasingly being seen in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities due to improved access to digital resources and capital, as well as Government initiatives to encourage entrepreneurs.
The United Kingdom Remains One of the World's Most Active Business Hubs
The United Kingdom's continued growth of startups further supports the creation of businesses around the world, with the United Kingdom being one of the top countries globally for forming new businesses.
Companies House indicates that there were nearly 5.43 million companies registered with them by March 2025. Approximately 801,871 new companies were formed in the financial year ending in 2024 and there were approximately 14.7 million filings and 16.3 billion accesses to the register that year.
The numbers demonstrate the strength of the entrepreneurial environment in the UK and solidify its status as one of the leading places in the world to do business.
Technology Is Changing the Rules of Entrepreneurship
The technology industry is one of the most common, significant links between both nations.
There has been a tremendous reduction in the ability to start and grow businesses due to the introduction of cloud computing, software as a service, electronic payments and artificial intelligence.
Research has shown that artificial intelligence has already influenced the design of startups, the productivity of startups and the ways in which startups operate within India's knowledge-based startup ecosystem across many industries, including FinTech, HealthTech, and software development.
Additionally, there continue to be increasing amounts of money coming in from large tech corporations for Indian innovation. Google and Accel have just partnered to help grow the new breed of AI-based startups out of India; this is indicative of continued international confidence in India's tech industry.
For founders, the implications are significant.
Businesses can now reach global customers, automate operational processes and launch products faster than previous generations could have imagined.
Entrepreneurship Is Becoming Increasingly International
Businesses historically viewed going international after establishing their business on a local scale. Nowadays, however, many entrepreneurs start their businesses with an international perspective.
With the rise of technology (e.g., software development), many businesses (software development companies, digital marketing agencies, k-12 education institutions, e-commerce firms, and artificial intelligence/startup companies) now operate globally without the need for large physical offices.
The developing economic relationship between India and the United Kingdom is creating more and more opportunities for businesses in both countries. As one of the fastest growing economies in the world, India and the UK are also offering unprecedented access to global markets, investment networks, and a developed business ecosystem.
As a result, founders of both companies have the ability and opportunity to achieve significant cross-border expansion.
Business Formation Is More Than a Statistic
There has been a considerable amount of recent scholarly research indicating that business formation is possibly among the best indicators of future economic expansion.
In a study conducted in 2026, using up-to-date Companies House datasets, it was determined that increases in the level of company formations contain leading indicators for tracking future increases in employment levels and GDP.
The researchers concluded that positive shocks in the levels of business formations produce ongoing increases to the level of economic activity over time.
This finding is significant because it implies that entrepreneurship contributes not only to the amount of confidence people have in the economy.
In addition, it contributes positively to furthering the growth of the economy.
Each new business that is formed can translate into future employment, increased capital investment, innovation and improved productivity.
Trust and Governance Matter More Than Ever
With the rapid expansion of global entrepreneurship, trust is more vital than ever as an asset for businesses.
Transparency, accountability and professionalism are now expected by customers, investors, banks and business partners from businesses.
In the UK, the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act reform has established stricter requirements for verifying business identities and improved the quality of the information provided by Companies House.
India's government has made a commitment to continuing its support for the startup ecosystem, including through government-led programs that foster innovation and facilitate collaborative innovation between industry and government. The Directorate for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has signed over 50 strategic partnerships with major corporations to assist in scaling innovations created by startups.
The growing trend of strong internal governance and credibility within businesses is a competitive advantage to succeeding in today's global entrepreneurial environment.
Expert Perspective
According to Robert Engeham of Your Company Formations, a leading voice on entrepreneurship, startup growth and international business expansion:
According to Engeham, India has an outstanding opportunity to take advantage of this change.
"The Indian startup ecosystem has seen a tremendous increase in activity over the last ten years. Advances in artificial intelligence (AI) combined with improvements in our digital infrastructure have opened up an unprecedented number of global business opportunity for entrepreneurs today."
Looking Ahead
There is a consensus in the most recent statistics from India and Great Britain.
Innovation, job creation and growing the economy are crucial elements of entrepreneurship. The growth of start-up activities, advancements in technology to lower the cost of entry into business and the adoption of global expansion strategies from day 1 will all contribute to supporting entrepreneurship for future generations.
This means that the focus of future entrepreneurs will not just be to create successful businesses locally, but instead to create an internationally recognised trusted brand.
About the Author: Robert Engeham is managing director at your company formations, where he is an authority on entrepreneurship, startup development and global business development. Through your company formations, he provides entrepreneurs with the necessary tools to establish themselves, including company registration and compliance services, as well as helping them develop an efficient and cost-effective business infrastructure for long-term success.
(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)
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