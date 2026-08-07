/Why international investors are choosing Georgia as a real estate investment destination in 2026

The primary real estate market in Georgia has reached $2.497 billion in value in 2025, up from $820 million in 2019. It marks six years of steady, non-speculative growth. In 2025, the country witnessed 78,500 real estate transactions throughout the country, which marked an annual increase of 6%. According to forecasts by TBC Capital, in 2026, there will be a 14.5% increase in number of transactions and 13.2% price growth in 2026.