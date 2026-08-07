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Why international investors are choosing Georgia as a real estate investment destination in 2026

Alliance Group India, located at Jio World Plaza, BKC, Mumbai, is the company's gateway for Indian investors interested in direct and fully supported investment into premium real estate of Georgia. 

Published: Aug 07, 2026, 05:32 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 06:16 PM IST
Why international investors are choosing Georgia as a real estate investment destination in 2026

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