/Why international investors are choosing Georgia as a real estate investment destination in 2026

Mumbai, India: Alliance Group, one of Georgia's most established real estate development companies with over two decades of experience, is marking 2026 as the year when the decision about investing in Georgia as a premium real estate market becomes crucial for international investors. With unprecedented transaction figures, double-digit yield and foreign buyers' activity, Georgia has become a focus point for many high net-worth individuals from India, Middle East, and Europe.
Alliance Group India, located at Jio World Plaza, BKC, Mumbai, is the company's gateway for Indian investors interested in direct and fully supported investment into premium real estate of Georgia.
Record Figures and Trends in Georgia's Real Estate Market in 2025-2026
The primary real estate market in Georgia has reached $2.497 billion in value in 2025, up from $820 million in 2019. It marks six years of steady, non-speculative growth. In 2025, the country witnessed 78,500 real estate transactions throughout the country, which marked an annual increase of 6%. According to forecasts by TBC Capital, in 2026, there will be a 14.5% increase in number of transactions and 13.2% price growth in 2026.
Georgia's Black Sea City of Batumi became a milestone in 2025 with total volume of investments exceeding $1 billion for the first time. Notably, 93% of all transactions in the city were made in new constructions which demonstrates investors' clear preference for newly built and professionally managed assets rather than secondary market properties.
In Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, which is becoming more and more popular as a business and urban real estate investment market, sales of new apartments have increased by almost 12% in 2025 and the weighted average prices in the city centres have risen by up to 14.7%.
Alliance Group Places Hospitality-Integrated Premium Projects at the Core of Investment Interest
Building its reputation based on the development model going beyond residential real estate, Alliance Group has been specializing in development of hospitality-integrated investment products. They combine asset ownership, hotel management services of premium brand, recurring rental income and long-term capital gains.
Among the key projects of the company's portfolio:
Alliance Centropolis, Batumi — a $520 million, three-tower Black Sea frontline development, featuring the first World Trade Center in the region and a Hyatt Centric hotel.
Alliance Highline, Tbilisi — the Georgian capital's first branded residence, developed in partnership with Wyndham Grand. The profit sharing mechanism allows investors to make money from the whole ecosystem, including spas, restaurants, and conference facilities.
Alliance Renaissance, Kobuleti — positioned as the biggest sport and wellness resort of the region. Renaissance is designed to capture growing global demand for wellness tourism.
Alliance Privilege, Batumi — a completed premium real estate project offering investors immediate ownership and rental income potential in one of Georgia's strongest seasonal tourism markets.
Alliance Highlands — four season mountain resort development project offering nature integrated lifestyle assets for investors seeking rare, exclusivity-driven opportunities with long-term appreciation potential.
High Yields Put Georgia Ahead of Competitors in Investment
Yield comparisons in Q1 2026 reveal a significant lead of the Georgian Batumi market over competing international destinations. While the yields in Batumi are estimated at 11%, the competition includes 5.5% yield in Dubai, 4.8% yields in European capitals, and 2.8% yield in Indian Tier 1 cities. In addition, Georgia further differentiates itself through a 0% capital gains tax on property held for more than two years and no annual property tax liability.
The entry prices in Georgia are also lower in comparison with similar destinations, allowing obtaining luxury new builds at the price levels that would not be possible in Dubai, Lisbon or major European cities.
Investment Supported by Strong Macro
Georgia is characterized by a consistent macroeconomic performance that makes investment in the country attractive. Georgia's GDP is estimated at 7.5% in 2023 and 2024, while IMF forecast indicates the growth of 9.4% in 2025 with an average double digit growth expected up to 2030. These figures outpace regional peers, with 3.2% GDP growth rate in 2024 in Dubai.
International reserves in Georgia reached a record $6.2 billion in 2025/26, while they are expected to grow up to $7 billion in 2026. Recently issued Georgian Eurobond has been oversubscribed 5.5 times, showing confidence of institutional investors in the country's stability.
Georgia ranks in the top four globally in the World Bank's Business Ready 2025 index and works within one of the least taxing countries, including 0% corporate tax on reinvested profits, 0% capital gains tax on qualifying property and a process of registration of property taking one day and costing less than $100.
Tourism Performance Drives Rental Performance
Tourism drives the performance of real estate in Georgia's key investment cities. International tourism revenue in Georgia has grown from $3.52 billion in 2022 (9% of GDP) to a projected $4.9 billion in 2026 (approximately 14.5% of GDP). The number of international tourists in 2025 reached 7.8 million people, driving sustained rental demand in both Tbilisi and Batumi.
Upscale hotel occupancy runs 65 to 70%, with average daily rates between $150 and $220 for internationally branded properties. Brand residences have an average daily rate 20 to 30% higher than those of non-branded residences. This supports the Alliance Group's strategy of anchor of development in internationally recognized hotel operators such as Marriott, Wyndham, Hyatt, World Trade Center ecosystem.
Arrivals of Indian tourists in Georgia have grown 27.7% in 2025, with growing segment of high net-worth tourists, MICE and leisure travelers. There are growing number of direct flights to Georgia from Delhi and Mumbai along with infrastructure improvements including expansion of the Kutaisi airport.
Improved Residency and Ownership Regime for High Net-Worth Investors
Georgia's regime of investment in residential property has been updated in March 2026, increasing the minimum investment required for residency to $150,000. It shows the maturity of the market and its targeted positioning towards quality international capital. High net worth individuals are also able to obtain Georgian tax residency without 183-day rule requirement by providing GEL 3 million in assets or high income.
Foreign ownership is not restricted, while Indian citizens with UAE, KSA or USA visa or residency are not required to have a visa to enter Georgia.
About Alliance Group India
Alliance Group India is headquartered at Gate N12, 2nd Floor, Jio World Plaza, BKC, Mumbai and acts as a bridge between Indian investors and premium real estate market of Georgia. Services offered by the India office include complete assistance in investor consultation, presentation of projects, purchases and post-purchase asset management.
Alliance Group portfolio includes over $2 billion invested, 2.5 mln sq. metres of urban landscape development and more than 20,000 apartments delivered in more than 25 landmark projects in Georgia.
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