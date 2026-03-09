Why manifestation 'doesn’t work' for most people: How Meghana V Malkan provides a path for 'Moneyfestation'

Advertisement
Blending neuroscience, daily habits and spiritual practice, Meghana V Malkan reframes manifestation from wishful thinking into a disciplined wealth-building protocol. The ideas were discussed during her recent conversation with podcaster Siddharth Kannan, whose interviews and podcasts have crossed 850+ million views.

Manifestation is one of the most overused words in the self help world. However, it is also one of the most misunderstood words. Wealth mindset coach Meghana V Malkan confronts the criticism head on. She agrees that manifestation “fails” for many people. However, the wealth mindset coach says that it is not because the idea is flawed but it happens due to a totally different reason. It happens because it is attempted from a state of fear, anxiety and scarcity.

Malkan recently talked about this in her recent conversation with Siddharth Kannan. She explains that the human brain cannot create expansive financial outcomes while it is chemically locked in survival mode. She leans on ideas popularised by researchers like David R. Hawkins’ “consciousness scale.” The wealth mindset coach notes that emotions such as fear, anger and lack keep a person in low vibrational states. In this state, they only see defensive and short-term options. Her counter intuitive starting point is deceptively simple. It involves 10 minutes of daily gratitude and immersive visualisation of a richer, healthier future life. This includes imagining details down to the smell of the home, the hotels visited, and the conversations in that reality.

Malkan claims these rituals gradually rewire neural pathways and calm the nervous system. It also moves people into higher energy emotional states. Ultimately, it helps you to take better financial decisions. This way, bolder opportunities become visible and executable. These rituals are supported by breathing techniques such as Sudarshan Kriya and meditation practices from Art of Living Foundation. She doesn’t focus on selling ‘instant riches.’ She positions manifestation as a disciplined, long-term protocol. She asks people to change their inner state and upgrade your environment and peer group. Then she asks to let your actions catch up with the new identity.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)

