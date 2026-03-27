Why quality plywood determines lifespan of interior projects

In interior designing, finishes of an interior space are defined. However, strength of plywood finally defines the strength of a final product. Quality of plywood has a huge impact on the stability of all products made out of this wood. It varies from wardrobes and cabinets to room dividers (partition) and furniture. However, in a country where weather conditions are always a factor, using sub-standard quality of plywood would mean products would swell and become unusable over time. Hence, using quality plywood would be an investment rather than an expense.

Indian Plywood Market: Size & Significance

India is one of the largest countries in Asia for plywood and ranks among the largest in the world. The market size of the Indian plywood industry is around Rs 30,000-35,000 crore annually.

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Residential Projects:

Residential interior spaces account for the majority of all plywood's use and thus occupy a considerable portion of the overall market from the residential market. Plywood is widely used in the making of cabinets, wardrobes, beds, storage spaces and wall panels. The total size of the Residential segment is estimated to be between approximately 1400 million and 1600 million (1.4 - 1.6 billion) square feet. An average use of plywood per apartment unit is between approximately 350 sq. ft and 600 sq. ft. and between 800 sq. ft. and 1,200 sq. ft. for Villa and Bungalows respectively. Presently, the prices of all three categories of plywood are as follows; Local plywood is priced between Rs 70 to Rs 110 per sq. ft.; Mid-range branded plywood is priced between ₹120 to ₹160 per sq. ft.; Premium quality BWP-grade plywood is priced between Rs 170 to over Rs 230 per sq. ft. Therefore, the market size of the Residential segment of the plywood industry amounts to approximately between ₹18,000 crores and ₹22,000 crores annually.

Commercial Projects:

Commercial spaces require plywood products that are more structurally strong, fire-resistant, and long-lasting. This has led to a greater preference for branded performance products. The annual consumption for this segment is estimated at 900-1,100 million sq.ft. The average size of projects can vary from 5,000-20,000 sq.ft. for offices and IT spaces and 15,000-50,000+ sq.ft. for hotels, hospitals, and institutions. The cost can vary from Rs 80-120 per sq.ft. for local plywood products, Rs 150-220 per sq.ft. for branded BWP products, and Rs 220-300+ per sq ft. for fire-resistant and E-0 compliant products, making the commercial segment a market worth ₹12,000-13,000 crores annually.

Why local plywood fails over time

Plywood often fails over time and is used on interior walls; this is due to plywood failure because of the following reasons:

1. Gaps and overlapped cores

2. Chemical treatment on the surfaces only

3. Variable thicknesses

4. Use of weak bonds for adhesives

5. No compliance for fire and emissions

As a result of these problems, you can have poor hinge retention, sagging shelves, swollen panels, and pest infestations, resulting in reduced interior lifespan.

Royale touche performance plywood: Built for longevity

Long-term performance is key at Royale Touche, especially with our Performance Plywood range that was engineered explicitly to provide lasting residential and commercial performance regardless of what the market currently offers.

The following are key USPs that distinguish Royale Touche's Performance Plywood from local competitors:

Termite & Borer Proof for a lifetime of protection

100% Gapless Core (calibrated for thickness uniformity)

Boiling Water Proof (BWP) graded for exceptional moisture resistance

4 Press Technology for superior dimensional stability and strength

Vacuum Pressure Chemical Treatment for deep durability and longevity

Fire Resistant and Low E-0 Emissions compliant for safer, environmentally friendly interiors

Lifetime Warranty as an indicator of product confidence and durability

All of these characteristics will ensure that your furnishings and cabinetry, as well as all of the decorative components within your structure, remain structurally sound and retain their original shapes for many years to come—even in demanding environments, such as kitchens, bathrooms and busy commercial locations.

Why Quality Plywood Is a Long-Term Investment

Although high-quality plywood costs more upfront, its higher durability means that it will generate savings in the long run through less maintenance, replacement, and repair. So if you're looking to buy some new, exciting, and unique interior plywood design ideas, consider the benefit of investing in high-quality plywood.

There are several advantages of using high-quality plywood for long-term interior design:

Longer-lasting interiors

Fire Resistant and therefore Safe

Reduced VOC emissions improve indoor air quality.

Improve Furniture Load Bearing Capacity

Maintain Finish Quality Over Time

The Backbone of Long-Lasting Interiors

High-quality plywood is an essential component of India's interior ecosystem. As the number and complexity of projects grow in size and complexity, there has been an equivalent increase in the movement away from low-grade plywood to high-quality, performance-certified plywood. Modern manufacturing, chemical treatment, and global safety standards mean that Royale Touche Performance Plywood is now a reliable source for durable, long-lasting, and aesthetically pleasing interiors.

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