Why Rocket May Change Textile Manufacturing Forever

Surat-based Orange O Tec, led by Aayush Rathi, has launched the Rocket high-speed digital fabric printer-a breakthrough innovation that offers tremendous potential for changing the face of textile printing forever. Rocket is a very high-speed digital fabric printer featuring production capacities of up to 60,000 metres per day and brings digital printing closer than ever to the output levels of conventional rotary printers.

“Since digital textile printing came into being, big textile mills were always skeptical about adopting these technologies since they were used to printing 200,000–300,000 metres of fabric per day,” Mr. Aayush Rathi says. “A digital printer offering only 2,000–5,000 metres per day never appealed to them. Digital printing was mainly driven by fabric traders, first-generation entrepreneurs, and job workers accounting for nearly 80% of sales. But with Rocket, we now foresee large mills increasingly adopting digital technology. This is the transformation we are expecting in the fabric printing segment.”

Rocket: Bridging the Gap between Digital & Conventional Printing

While digitally printed fabrics cost ₹ 40-50 per metre, conventionally printed fabrics cost ₹ 30-35 per metre. Sublimation printing costs ₹ 20 per metre, compared to ₹ 15-17 per metre in the case of conventional processes. Rocket is expected to narrow this cost difference further.

The biggest advantage of Rocket is that it is a hybrid printer, joining the features of rotary printing with in-built fabric coating features. It can also do binding applications of foils or blotch-related work. Earlier, binding, blotch, or coating had to be done on separate systems during digital printing. With Rocket, the cost per metre becomes only 15–20% higher than rotary, while offering lower capital investment, reduced factory space, and fewer workers.

Another major plus is the elimination of waste altogether. The minimum length of fabric required by any rotary printer is 3,000 meters and gives 7–8% dead stock. Digital printing allows mills to print per requirement and hence zero waste. Digital printing significantly reduces pollution as well because water contamination is much less and easily recyclable.

“We see strong potential for Rocket among conventional printers using either European or Japanese hi-tech printing systems since the capital cost difference is now very minimal,” adds Rathi.

Green Edge Series: Water-Free Pigment Printing

Orange O Tec has also introduced the Green Edge Series comprising Homer (Kyocera printhead, imported from China) and Colorix (Ricoh printhead, manufactured in India). Their USP is pigment inks that require zero water, thus making the process highly eco-friendly.

“We introduced pigment digital printers last year and the response has been very good,” Rathi says. “Currently, pigment printers account for 5% of our overall digital printer sales, but we expect exponential growth, especially due to water scarcity in South India. Pigments reduce pollution and offer sharper prints since the fabric is not washed after printing.”

Democratising Textile Printing for Small Entrepreneurs

Digital printing has opened the way for small-scale entrepreneurs, who could not afford the huge capital which was required by conventional printing.

"Earlier, high capital cost made conventional printing inaccessible. But today, an entrepreneur can buy a digital printer for around ₹20 lakhs and install it in 2,000–3,000 sq. ft. of space. This removal of entry barriers is one of the main reasons behind the success of digital printing," says Rathi.

Made in India: Local Manufacturing With Global-Standard Components

Orange O Tec offers a wide variety of printers from slow speed to high speeds in different printhead technologies. The company, through research and development, improves the speeds continuously and is currently manufacturing 24-head printers, while the manufacture of 32-head printers will follow shortly. Besides this, the firm has also started manufacturing digital inks.

Colorix printers use high-quality global components such as Forbo blankets, Siemens electronics, and THK Taiwan beam systems.

“Despite sourcing premium components, we price our printers competitively. Local manufacturing gives us complete control and the ability to modify or improve quickly. It also allows us to compete with Chinese printers both on quality and price,” says Rathi.

Their inks also match the highest market standards and are customized quickly, while keeping pricing competitive.

Customer Centric Approach & After-sales Excellence

“A customer comes first this is our motto,” says Rathi. Orange O Tec maintains a big stock of spare parts and is very flexible with customer interactions.

This will include a dedicated service app with CRM integration, engineer-arrival tracking, spare-order tracking, and AI-powered query support, which the company promises to introduce by the end of 2025.

Trends in Market Penetration in India

Nearly 50% of digital and sublimation printer installations are found in Surat, while the remaining installations are divided among Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Punjab, and South India.

Digital printing presently contributes to 8–10% of the total fabric printing in India, while sublimation accounts for 18–20%. Growth in both has come largely at the expense of conventional rotary and flatbed printing.

Export Vision & Future Expansion

“We started off as importers but today we are manufacturing digital fabric printers and inks. We can now export and cost efficiently. Our export journey starts next year with Uzbekistan and Egypt, and we plan to expand further. In three years, we aim to double our revenues,” Rathi says.

ITMA Asia will see Orange O Tec introduce its newest position printer under the Colorix brand. Equipped with 16 Kyocera printheads, it has a camera to ensure the highest degree of precision in its work and is capable of producing 100-120 linear metres per hour.

