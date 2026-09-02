Why the CEO-CHRO partnership will define AI success

A few years back, AI was just another tech tool that some teams experimented with and others dismissed as too futuristic, complicated, or expensive. Today, it's a key priority in the boardroom. CEOs are actively involved in shaping AI strategies and investments, highlighting its direct impact on business growth. They're asking strategic questions like:
These are workforce questions, giving HR the opportunity to provide answers. As AI redefines how employees work, collaborate, upskill, and progress in their careers, CHROs have a significant role to play. They're responsible for ensuring business and people strategies align so that AI initiatives bring meaningful results.
Here's how HR leaders can become strategic partners in AI transformation.
Initiate AI conversations early on
AI transformation is as much a workforce initiative as it is an IT transformation project. Yet, in many organizations, strategic discussions are led by business and technology leaders. Since AI affects roles, skills, career paths, organisational structures, and employee trust, HR leaders should be involved in those conversations even before investments are made, not after.
For instance, consider an organization planning to use AI to manage common customer queries. If HR is brought in only after the tool has been introduced, they're left handling employee questions and anxieties without much preparation. However, if CHROs are involved from the beginning, they can work actively with business leaders to see how customer support roles may evolve and help the organization transition into other strategic tasks that require human judgment.
Treat workforce readiness as a key metric
Just because employees are given access to a particular tool doesn't mean that they'll start using it immediately and regularly. While metrics like cost savings, time to value, sales conversion rates, and task completion rate matter for AI implementation, they won't happen if employees are hesitant to use AI or lack the required skills. For instance, an organization may implement an AI-powered recruitment tool to reduce time-to-hire, but if recruiters don't trust the tool's recommendations, the organization may never realize its full value.
This is why CHROs should treat workforce readiness as its own metric. HR teams should identify barriers that keep employees from using these tools, collaborate with company leadership to organize AI literacy programs, and track whether the training translates to actual usage. Skill gap analysis can help identify which skills employees are lacking as needs change over time.
Redesign jobs
Many organizations focus on AI automation and overlook what comes next: redefining human roles. As repetitive tasks decrease, CHROs should work closely with CEOs and other business leaders to distinguish what aspects of each role will change and what employees should focus on to create greater value.
For instance, if AI is going to handle level-one and level-two customer queries, customer support roles should evolve toward managing complex issues and building deeper customer relationships. Similarly, if AI is going to automate job advertising and resume screening, recruiters can focus on candidate engagement and employer branding. This way, organizations can ensure that AI and employee efforts complement one another rather than compete.
Speak for employees in the boardroom
Employees may have concerns around AI usage, ranging from job security and skill readiness to data privacy, transparency, and fairness. As CEOs aim to maximize business value, they may neglect employee perspectives. CHROs have the responsibility to represent employee needs in boardroom discussions; if concerns are not addressed early on, the uncertainty and resistance around AI usage can drastically lower adoption.
For instance, CHROs can use workforce surveys to gather feedback and help CEOs understand how AI implementation will affect employees at every level. After boardroom conversations, CHROs should give employees a clear look into the purpose behind AI adoption, how it may impact their roles, and the support systems that will be put in place.
Wrapping up
The success of AI implementation ultimately depends on how well company leadership and HR work together. While CEOs define the vision and drive meaningful business outcomes, CHROs can ensure that employees are prepared, supported, and empowered to thrive in an AI-enabled workplace.
(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)
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