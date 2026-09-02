Why the CEO-CHRO partnership will define AI success

Just because employees are given access to a particular tool doesn't mean that they'll start using it immediately and regularly. While metrics like cost savings, time to value, sales conversion rates, and task completion rate matter for AI implementation, they won't happen if employees are hesitant to use AI or lack the required skills. For instance, an organization may implement an AI-powered recruitment tool to reduce time-to-hire, but if recruiters don't trust the tool's recommendations, the organization may never realize its full value.