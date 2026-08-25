Why Tier-2 cities in India are driving next fitness revolution

If you were living in Jabalpur or Rajkot ten years back, the fittest person you would regularly see would have been the strongest person at your local gym. That was how you saw it. Today, a 22-year-old in the same city has access to details about athletes, coaches, and fitness enthusiasts from all over the world within minutes. This small change has changed the very nature of how India approaches fitness today.
With premium gyms, specialist trainers, and organised sporting communities limited to only big cities, fitness was once an urban thing. But now the story has changed completely. Digital access now decentralised the knowledge, inspiration, and motivation.
Thanks to the democratisation of the fitness content, the scale of this change is now widespread. According to the Internet in India Report 2025 (IAMAI–Kantar), there are 95.8 crore active internet users, of which 57% are from rural India. About 58.8 crore Indians watch short videos with the rural audience, a bit larger than the urban audience. Around 98% use the internet in their local languages, making fitness content accessible across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.
Fitness trends are picking up in smaller cities in real-time now as the content is available in local languages, thus helping the people’s participation in strength training, running, cycling, yoga and recreational sports in a bigger way now.
Access to content and data regarding fitness and health on the internet is also leading to more community-driven activities in non-metro cities.
Now people are coming together to form running groups, cycling clubs, and local fitness clubs here. Unlike large commercial fitness infrastructure, these communities require very little in order to begin—a public road, a park, or an open ground.
There has been a rise in the number of fitness centers and gyms in recent years. As per the 2025 Deloitte India-Health and Fitness Association report, India’s top-10 cities account for 56% of the industry’s revenue, but they only account for 31% of its facilities. In simple terms, nearly seven out of ten fitness centres already exist outside those ten meters. In September 2025, GST on gym memberships was slashed from 18% to 5%, improving affordability. For example, on an Rs 1,000 fee, tax fell from Rs 180 to Rs 50. The market of fitness and wellness is projected to more than double to Rs 37,700 crore by 2030, from about Rs 16,200 crore in 2024.
This shift is a significant jump, as it could help in improving India’s public health outcomes.
The ICMR's national diabetes study highlights the rising burden of diabetes and prediabetes in the country. Many emerging cities are still in a position where they can work on prevention by regular physical activities, healthy eating habits, and community participation.
The best thing about this movement is that it is fuelled by people making small, regular choices every day, not by any government programme or campaign.
The next fitness revolution in India won’t be led only by metros like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, but smaller cities like Jabalpur, Rajkot, Indore, Nashik, and Coimbatore.
Now the awareness and drive for fitness is no longer limited to Metros; it is now built across the country, every neighborhood, every community, and every individual.
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