Why Tier-2 cities in India are driving next fitness revolution

There has been a rise in the number of fitness centers and gyms in recent years. As per the 2025 Deloitte India-Health and Fitness Association report, India’s top-10 cities account for 56% of the industry’s revenue, but they only account for 31% of its facilities. In simple terms, nearly seven out of ten fitness centres already exist outside those ten meters. In September 2025, GST on gym memberships was slashed from 18% to 5%, improving affordability. For example, on an Rs 1,000 fee, tax fell from Rs 180 to Rs 50. The market of fitness and wellness is projected to more than double to Rs 37,700 crore by 2030, from about Rs 16,200 crore in 2024.