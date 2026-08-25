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Why Tier-2 cities in India are driving next fitness revolution

Fitness has stopped being a metro-exclusive practice for some time now. One big reason behind this change is in everybody's pocket. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 12:36 PM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 07:57 PM IST
Why Tier-2 cities in India are driving next fitness revolution
Image Credit: Ketan Mavinkurve, Founder & CEO, Alpha Coach

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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