Why Travel to ‘Europe in 10 Days’ Is Losing Relevance for Indian Travellers

New Delhi: For decades, the popularity of “Europe in 10 days” tour itineraries rested on a simple promise: maximum exposure in limited time. In previous years travellers visited as many countries as possible in a short period of time. Exploration meant attraction hopping. In 2025 that trend witnessed a strong decline with travellers choosing longer stay in a single country instead of covering maximum number of country.

According to multi-day Europe trips clearly show that Indian travellers are high coverage travel plans. They are now looking for fewer destinations with longer time to retreat. Thrillophilia Multi-Day Travel Index 2025 shows that bookings for six-to-eight-country Europe tours fell by 18% (2024-2025), while two-to-three-country travel plans grew by 34%.

This shift shows a change in how Indian travellers plan Europe holidays. Indians now look for longer stay covering fewer destinations and cities.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Trips attempting to cover multiple countries within 10–12 day duration includes traveling in early morning, and frequent hotel changes, increasing fatigue and execution risk.

In 2025:

The average number of countries per 10-day Europe trip fell from 5.2 to 3.6

Daily hotel changes got reduced by 23%

Average stay per city increased 29%

From Coverage to Comfort: How Europe Tour Plans Are Changing

Travellers have changed their travel plans to reduce daily transit time. They are requesting to remove overnight travel and early departures.

Fast paced tours also has hidden costs. Trips that cover six or more countries showed a higher chance of mid-trip changes, including last minute adjustments, fatigue related issues and half hearted experiences. All of these factors increases travel costs.

Europe tour packages with fewer destinations and longer stays showed higher completion rates. These new genre of trips are particularly popular among families and leisure travellers.

Rather than covering more destinations in same duration, travellers now use their time to spent in fewer countries. This has led to following outcomes:

Rail-based routing grew 41%, replacing overnight coach travel

Day-trip-led exploration increased 36%, reducing hotel changes

Countryside and non-metro stays grew 33%, as travellers avoided dense urban clusters

The New Wave of Experience-Led Europe Travel

According to the Multi-day Travel Index 2025, the travel time has become more important. Experiences like scenic trains, relaxed mornings, and cultural exposure is in top priorities among travellers.

Families that are travelling in Europe are the first to welcome this shift. Family travel to Europe grew by 32% from 2024 to 2025. This change is more towards covering single, or two-country rather than visiting multiple destination in one trip.

Honeymooners and couples followed, with 26% growth, they prioritised privacy and regional experiences. Number of Luxury and premium leisure travellers got increased by 29%.

The data is taken from Thrillophilia, they organise multi-day Europe tours and tracks tourist behaviour.

Across many traveller segments, the interest in spending more in fewer destination increased. Trips with fewer destinations showed lower disruption rates and higher customer satisfaction.

What the Decline of “Europe in 10 Days” Really Signals?

Travel plans like “Europe in 10 days” have been replaced by new slow paced travel plans. This does not show reduced interest in exploring Europe by rather it shows that Indian travellers are now looking for more original and experience based travel plans. Over the times traveller's needs have changed. Indians do not want to cover 6 different European countries in a single trip anymore.

As shown by the Thrillophilia Multi-Day Travel Index 2025, Europe travel from India is reshaping, prioritising time efficiency, relaxation.

In this context, the fading choice of ‘Europe in 10 days’ is less of an outdated trend and more of a reshaping in how Indians approach Europe tourism.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)