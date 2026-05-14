The rise of AI-powered search platforms is beginning to reshape the digital marketing industry, forcing businesses to rethink how they build online visibility. While traditional search engine optimization (SEO) focused on rankings and website traffic, AI-driven systems are increasingly influencing which brands are surfaced directly inside generated answers. According to digital strategist Praveen Kumar, this shift could significantly alter how businesses approach marketing over the next few years. “Search is no longer limited to blue links and rankings. AI systems are now filtering, selecting, and presenting information directly to users,” he says.

Praveen Kumar is the founder of Wild Creek Web Studio, a digital strategy firm that has worked with businesses across sectors including education, retail, healthcare, technology, and media. With more than 20 years of experience in digital marketing and SEO, Praveen Kumar has increasingly focused on how businesses build visibility and trust across AI-driven search and answer platforms.

The concept is gaining relevance as platforms such as Google AI Overviews, Bing Copilot, Perplexity, and ChatGPT-style assistants continue to influence how users discover products, companies, and services online. Unlike traditional SEO, where users browse multiple websites, AI systems often summarize information directly, reducing the importance of conventional click-based visibility.

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Wild Creek Web Studio has increasingly focused on what it calls the "Human Algorithm" - an approach that combines technical visibility with human trust, clarity, authority, and meaningful digital positioning. The company believes brands will need to optimize not just for algorithms, but also for how AI systems interpret credibility, expertise, and relevance across digital platforms. Company case studies indicate that several businesses implementing AI-focused optimization strategies have reported improvements in organic traffic and AI-driven mentions. One education sector project reportedly achieved visibility across multiple AI platforms alongside significant growth in monthly organic traffic over an 18-month period.

Industry observers believe AI generated search could become one of the most disruptive shifts in digital discovery since the rise of mobile internet. As AI systems continue to influence how information is consumed online, businesses may increasingly need to optimise not just for search engines, but also for AI-driven recommendation and answer ecosystems.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)