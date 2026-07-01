Will dashboards die in the age of Agentic Analytics? The future is hybrid

As more and more businesses continue to invest in AI and intelligent analytics, there has emerged an important question within the realm of the data and analytics industry. What is the future of dashboards and the relevance of dashboards in the future decision-making? Kamal Yadav, Principal Data and Insight Analyst at Brambles, does not believe that the future of analytics is going to entail giving up dashboards, it's about adding AI-based experiences to them with trusted data governance foundations.
For more than a decade now, dashboards have been the main interface that was used to consume data. They promised self-service analytics, improved decision making and access to insights. However, while some of these promises have been fulfilled to some degree, many businesses still have to rely on their BI and analytics teams for regular queries and reporting purposes.
Business folks are often prone to wanting filters, perspectives, calculations and custom reports to meet their requirements. In most scenarios, such activities consume significant resources of analysts' time dealing with such requests rather than focusing on strategic projects. This poses challenges in self-service analytics, Yadav said, noting that while dashboards enabled data to be made available, the need for technical teams was not removed.
The Emergence of Agentic Analytics
The world of analytics is now moving toward what some call agentic analytics, a new paradigm in which AI-driven agents will communicate with governed enterprise data to help convert business questions into insights.
Key to this shift is the semantic layer, a feature that has long been around in modern data platforms but is becoming ever-more critical in today’s AI-dominated era.
In the past, semantic layers were built for the standardization of business metrics and definitions within reporting applications. These were meant to make sure that metrics like revenue, profitability, churn rate, or active customers would be defined and calculated consistently across the business.
But today, semantic layers have assumed even greater significance. They offer business context that helps AI interpret the enterprise data better by providing:
This contextual understanding allows AI systems to move beyond simple question answering and support more meaningful analytical reasoning.
From Dashboards to Conversations
Among the major advances in contemporary analytics, we find the emergence of conversational analytics.
Rather than drilling into various dashboards and reports, business analysts might start asking their questions in conversational way, like for example:
Which elements affected the drop in revenue in EMEA last week?
Which retention rates were higher among the customers acquired in Q2 vs. those in Q3?
Have there been any peculiar increases in logistics costs in the last 90 days?
With an advanced data governance and semantic infrastructure, AI-powered agents would help generate these types of analysis on the fly while preserving coherence with business definitions, security rules, and source data.
This can help decrease the number of reports generated automatically.
Dashboards Are Not Disappearing
Even though there is increasing interest in analytics driven by AI, Yadav does not think that the era of dashboards is coming to an end.
According to him, the use of dashboards will become even more important in situations where consistency, visibility, and standardization are needed such as:
What could change is the tendency for organizations to create many dashboards for individual business questions that they need to solve.
"This may be an indication not the end of dashboards, but rather an end to the over-proliferation of unnecessary dashboards," says Yadav.
This implies that companies are not seeing the death of dashboards but rather seeing the change in their purpose.
A Changing Role for Data Teams
The transition toward agentic analytics is expected to reshape how data and analytics teams create value.
Traditionally, much of the focus has been on building reports, developing dashboards, and responding to stakeholder requests. In the future, greater emphasis may be placed on creating the underlying systems that power both dashboards and AI-driven analytics experiences.
Building Semantic Foundations
As AI becomes more integrated into analytics workflows, the quality of metric definitions and business logic becomes increasingly important. Semantic models are emerging as a critical organizational asset that ensures consistency across all analytical interfaces.
Governing AI-Driven Insights
The teams dealing with data will be instrumental in making sure that any findings made through AI technology are accurate, explainable, and compatible with business governance policies.
Creating Data Products for Future Use
Analytics teams will no longer have to address one-off requests but will rather be working on developing scalable data products for multiple reporting and analytical scenarios.
Enabling Native AI Analytics Experiences
While dashboards will still be relevant, they will increasingly be augmented with conversational experiences, automated analysis, and smart assistants for better data access.
The New Analytics Bottleneck
Traditionally, analytics issues tended to be about the rapid generation of reports and dashboards.
With AI technology, however, the problems have been moving more towards data management issues such as:
As Yadav explains, AI does not negate the importance of having good data foundations. Rather, it emphasizes their significance. The quality of the insights provided by AI would only be as good as the data ecosystem upon which they were based.
The Future Is a Hybrid Analytics Model
Rather than framing dashboards and AI as competing approaches, Yadav envisions a hybrid future in which both play complementary roles.
In this model:
"However, the companies that are likely to benefit the most will be the ones who develop the most trusted foundation for data which can support traditional analysis as well as AI-powered decision making," says Yadav.
Ultimately, the revolution currently taking place is not just about technology but about the way people think about analytics as well. Instead of asking, "What dashboard do I require?", they are now thinking about a more important thing: "What do I need to know?"
While the next generation of analytics platforms continues to advance, the dashboards will still have value. However, it is changing their status from the focal point of all analytics engagements to being one part of an analytics system.
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