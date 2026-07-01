Will dashboards die in the age of Agentic Analytics? The future is hybrid

As more and more businesses continue to invest in AI and intelligent analytics, there has emerged an important question within the realm of the data and analytics industry. What is the future of dashboards and the relevance of dashboards in the future decision-making? Kamal Yadav, Principal Data and Insight Analyst at Brambles, does not believe that the future of analytics is going to entail giving up dashboards, it's about adding AI-based experiences to them with trusted data governance foundations.