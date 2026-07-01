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Will dashboards die in the age of Agentic Analytics? The future is hybrid

AI will not replace dashboards; instead, analytics is evolving into a hybrid model combining dashboards, semantic layers, and conversational AI.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 05:24 PM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 05:36 PM IST
Will dashboards die in the age of Agentic Analytics? The future is hybrid

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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