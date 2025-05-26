With ₹146 Cr Profit After Tax, Zupee Reports First-Ever Profit

Leading skill-based gaming platform Zupee, India, today revealed its fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, net revenue of ₹1,123 crore. The company also showed a net profit of ₹146 crore, which marks its first annual profitability since launch, supporting robust business foundations and steady expansion. With a 60% rise in its registered user base, FY24 presented Zupee with a period of robust, broad-based development. Having established its leadership in conventional North Indian markets, the business grew in presence all around India, effectively entering new areas and drawing a more varied user base.

Renowned for inventing Skill-Based Online Ludo, Zupee has created a whole new category in the internet gaming scene in India. Zupee kept improving its internal capacity to enable long-term development during the fiscal year. By means of targeted hiring across product development, data science, technology, and operations, the company grew its workforce by over 10%. As Zupee grows quickly, this strategic investment fits its dedication to create scalable systems, encouraging innovation, and guaranteeing operational excellence.

Highlights:

Reported net revenue of ₹1,123 crore, reflecting strong topline growth • Achieved net profit of ₹146 crore — Zupee’s first full-year profitability since inception

Registered 60% growth in user base, with significant traction across new regions and demographics • Expanded beyond core North Indian markets to establish a pan-India footprint

Reinforced leadership in the skill-based casual gaming category, demonstrating both scale and commercial viability

Increased workforce by over 10%, with strategic hiring across product, technology, data science, and operations

Maintained growth momentum while navigating a dynamic regulatory and tax environment, including the impact of the revised GST framework in H2 FY24

"FY24 was a landmark year as we turned profitable, scaled greatly, and saw our games resonate with audiences far beyond our initial markets," said Zupee Founder and CEO Dilsher Singh Malhi. "We not only evolved but also created a completely new category in the gaming scene of India. Our development shows that games anchored in culture span countries and generations. Our emphasis on innovation, compliance, and responsible gaming has helped Zupee to become a strong participant in the Indian gaming scene."

While the 28% GST implementation in the latter half of the year presented structural challenges across the gaming industry, Zupee Ludo maintained momentum through operational agility, early adaptability, and a product-first approach. Even as we advocate for a balanced tax framework that distinguishes skill-based games from games of chance, the full-year impact of the revised GST regime will show up in FY '25.



Zupee aims to present a national learning-driven gaming ecosystem. Originally founded by IIT Kanpur graduates Dilsher Singh Malhi and Siddhant Saurabh in 2018, Zupee is supported by marquee investors including WestCap Group, Tomales Bay Capital, Nepean Capital, AJ Capital, Matrix Partners India, & Orios Venture Partners. Zupee was lately also praised as the "Future Ready Organisation."

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)