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  • /With AI Agents gaining increasing independence to take actions, Sayantan Ghosh Argues for the risk-based approach to level of autonomy

With AI Agents gaining increasing independence to take actions, Sayantan Ghosh Argues for the risk-based approach to level of autonomy

As AI agents increasingly move from answering questions to taking real-world actions, businesses should adopt a risk-based approach that assigns different levels of autonomy and oversight based on each action’s potential impact, reversibility, and required permissions.

Published: Oct 01, 2026, 02:21 PM IST|Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 04:15 PM IST
With AI Agents gaining increasing independence to take actions, Sayantan Ghosh Argues for the risk-based approach to level of autonomy

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