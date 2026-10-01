/With AI Agents gaining increasing independence to take actions, Sayantan Ghosh Argues for the risk-based approach to level of autonomy

Research from the AI Security Institute (UK) finds that the development of artificial intelligence is fast moving forward in terms of performing actions, not just answering questions. An engineering leader, Sayantan Ghosh states that businesses must think about the level of autonomy of each specific action taken by AI agents. In the early stages of the period of generative AI growth, the main concerns of enterprises regarding artificial intelligence were the correctness of the answers provided by such tools. This perception is changing thanks to the appearance of agents.