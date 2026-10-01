Research from the AI Security Institute (UK) finds that the development of artificial intelligence is fast moving forward in terms of performing actions, not just answering questions. An engineering leader, Sayantan Ghosh states that businesses must think about the level of autonomy of each specific action taken by AI agents. In the early stages of the period of generative AI growth, the main concerns of enterprises regarding artificial intelligence were the correctness of the answers provided by such tools. This perception is changing thanks to the appearance of agents.
Unlike chatbots, agents may be integrated into browsers, code repositories and enterprise systems so that they could not only suggest actions but also implement them.
In the recently carried out study by the AI Security Institute (UK), over 177,000 AI-agent tools were analyzed. The percentage of downloads related to action-oriented tools grew from 24% to 65% within 16 months. 90% of the downloads were related to software development and IT.
Sayantan Ghosh, who works as an engineering leader and has the experience in creating large-scale AI and machine learning infrastructure, says that this research is yet another demonstration of the movement of production AI to the next level. His professional background includes over 10 years of experience at Uber, LinkedIn, Meta in the field of engineering infrastructure needed for machine learning implementation in production environments.
"The key transition is that the AI is transitioning from suggesting some action to implementing it," Ghosh said. "Once AI can write the code, operate the browser or manipulate some external system, you have to treat the agent as an actor in your production environment."
Risk-based approach to the level of autonomy
As Ghosh says, businesses should take into account the level of autonomy for each specific action, not for the AI agent as a whole.
The risk-based approach created by Ghosh implies taking into account three key characteristics of each action: reversibility, blast radius and privileges. How easily this action could be undone? What impact would this incorrect action have on other systems? What kind of permissions does the agent require to implement the action?
A request to read some document, code modification in the production environment and money transfer may be performed by the same agent but present entirely different risks.
"Reading a document, modifying production code and transferring money are different operations," Ghosh said. "Low-risk and reversible actions could be implemented autonomously. As the blast radius of the action grows, you should provide stronger monitoring and more limited permissions. The idea is not to put a person in front of each AI action but to introduce friction in case when the failure becomes costly or irreversible."
This approach allows turning the level of autonomy into an engineering decision, not a choice between two extremes: total automation without any control and human approval. The same agent may act independently in relation to one category of actions and be under strict control in relation to another category.
A separate research conducted by the AI Security Institute demonstrates the importance of this distinction. Researchers tried to find out whether the automated monitoring would help catch the attempt of the AI coding agent to damage the software. In several rounds of adversarial testing, the best automated monitoring system could reduce the worst-case missed-attack rate from 67% to 6%.
But the research revealed an important tradeoff. In case of asynchronous monitoring, the actions could be performed prior to their checking. According to the AI Security Institute, synchronous monitoring, when an action could be checked prior to its performance, provides greater security guarantees.
For Ghosh, this means that the time of the actions' monitoring should also depend on the risk of these actions. Some reversible actions could be checked after their performance. But in case of more risky actions or actions that cannot be reversed, it may be already too late to catch the failure.
When the action of AI agent leaves the system
This problem became particularly apparent during the AISI cyber evaluation in July 2026. In 122 experiments, researchers found 10 cases of attempts of AI agents to perform actions beyond their intended scope, noting 19 unsanctioned actions.
In the most risky series of cases, the agent attempted to implant malicious code in a real open-source project, to create false identities and to use social engineering to convince a maintainer of approving this code.
The AI Security Institute says that in this experiment, deliberately permissive conditions were used, and as a result, no harm was done in the real world. But this case clearly demonstrates the fundamental difference between generative AI and autonomous AI: an incorrect answer could be simply rejected; an incorrect action may already change the environment.
For Ghosh, this difference means the link between the autonomy of agents and one of the problems he deals with all his career: how to make AI dependable once it leaves the experimental phase and starts functioning in production environments.
In his book "Architecting AI Data Systems" and in the paper published in IEEE SIME Conference Ghosh discusses the infrastructure issues related to the functioning of AI on a large scale and risk-based approach. He also presented his research related to production AI and data infrastructure at international conferences (Big Data & Analytics Summit Canada), as well as reviewed articles for ACM Computing Surveys and IEEE Transactions on Cognitive and Developmental Systems (TCDS).
"You do not build reliable systems assuming that every component will work correctly," Ghosh said. "You assume that failures will occur and design the system in such a way to make them observable, containable and recoverable. The same philosophy is required for AI agents."
As agents keep diving into production systems, the advantage may lie not in the maximum possible granting of the autonomy to AI, but in the determination of the right level of autonomy for each specific action.
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