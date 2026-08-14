Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Consumer connect
  • /Women leading Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Top 5 women founders building India's future

Women leading Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Top 5 women founders building India's future

Women are leaving an indelible mark across every sector. From tech pioneers to consumer brand leaders, female founders are building impactful enterprises and inspiring India's next wave of entrepreneurs — truly embodying the spirit of a self-reliant India (Aatmanirbhar Bharat).

Published: Aug 14, 2026, 05:36 PM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 07:20 PM IST
Women leading Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Top 5 women founders building India's future

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
MEA slams Congress Meloni's remarks, stresses strong India-Italy ties
2
3
4
5