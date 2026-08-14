Women are making their presence felt in every walk of life. From technology to consumer businesses, women are building enterprises and inspiring India’s next generation of entrepreneurs. Their entrepreneurial journeys showcase the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. These women leaders have demonstrated how vision, resilience and bold leadership can create meaningful impact. Today we bring five remarkable women founders who are leading the change.
Vijayashree Parameswaran — Founder & CEO, Alcor Consultancy
Vijayashree Parameswaran started Alcor Consultancy on a firm belief that India's next wave of world-class companies won't be measured by valuation alone, but by the potential of the leadership. Parameswaran aims to bridge the long-ignored gap - the SMEs and MSMEs that generate 31% of India's GDP and employ over 32 crore people, yet remain underserved by leadership development. Her podcast, 'THE SHE.E.O EFFECT', touches the same issue, but from another aspect - in a country where women contribute just 17% of GDP against a 37% global average, she is bringing boardroom mentorship to women who have never had access to it. As TEDx speaker and G100 India's Leadership & Entrepreneurial Education Chair, Vijayashree Parameswaran isn't just developing leaders; she is redefining what leadership development looks like in India.
Nandini Udawat — Founder & Director, Bhavya Living
Nandini Udawat is building a new generation of Indian furniture through Bhavya Living, a premium furniture brand in Jodhpur. She joined the business at the age of just 18, thus gaining hands-on experience across manufacturing, design and business development early in her career. Today, she employs over 200 skilled craftsmen in Jodhpur. She is taking Indian craftsmanship into the modern D2C and hospitality markets. With women comprising nearly 50% of its artisan workforce, Bhavya Living is actively creating employment opportunities for women and leading the women empowerment in its true sense. Under her leadership, Bhavya Living connects Indian craftsmanship with architects, designers, hospitality brands and customers across India.
Priyavrindha — Founder & CEO, WinWithin
Priyavrindha's dream of representing India at international sports events were crushed due to an injury. But she did not stop here. She redirected her dream of representing India into a greater purpose - helping others achieve theirs. Today, Priyavrindha trains elite Indian athletes for the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, World Championships. She has also served as the Performance Psychologist for the Indian Boxing Team at the Paris Olympics. Through WinWithin, she is bringing subconscious mastery and performance psychology to the Indian sports. According to her, this is only the beginning of what the human mind and body are truly capable of achieving. For Priyavrindha, entrepreneurship is about challenging conventional thinking and creating new possibilities. She has built a space where science meets consciousness, thus empowering India’s elite athletes, leaders and high performers to achieve emotional mastery and sustainable excellence.
Prof. J. Anitha Menon - Head of School Psychology at Curtin University, Dubai
Prof J Anitha Menon works as the Head of School Psychology at Curtin University Dubai. She has also worked in several organisations across Africa, Asia and the Middle East. In India, she worked on psychosocial profiling of sexually abused children in a government-run institution and building the survivor-support frameworks. At UPES Dehradun, she secured a grant to strengthen campus safety. As Honorary Consultant at Geofluid Processors Pvt Ltd in Mumbai, she leads inclusive workplace policies and CSR initiatives for vulnerable communities. At the University of Zambia, Menon spearheaded workplace policies on HIV and Sexual Harassment and established Psychology as a recognised profession.
Bindiya Mehta -— Founder & CEO, Tileskraft
Bindiya is the founder of Tileskraft, a digital-first platform transforming how India discovers and sources tiles and surface materials. She is the third generation of a ceramic industry family in Morbi. At Tileskraft she combines deep industry expertise with technology-led innovation. Tileskraft connects homeowners, architects, designers, developers and businesses with 75+ brands and manufacturers. The bootstrapped venture has crossed Rs 3.5 crore in cumulative revenue and worked on 350+ projects across India. Tileskraft gained national recognition through Shark Tank India Season 4. Bindiya was also felicitated by the Chief Minister of Gujarat. The company is now developing its own D2C brand and proprietary product lines across India.
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