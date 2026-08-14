Priyavrindha's dream of representing India at international sports events were crushed due to an injury. But she did not stop here. She redirected her dream of representing India into a greater purpose - helping others achieve theirs. Today, Priyavrindha trains elite Indian athletes for the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, World Championships. She has also served as the Performance Psychologist for the Indian Boxing Team at the Paris Olympics. Through WinWithin, she is bringing subconscious mastery and performance psychology to the Indian sports. According to her, this is only the beginning of what the human mind and body are truly capable of achieving. For Priyavrindha, entrepreneurship is about challenging conventional thinking and creating new possibilities. She has built a space where science meets consciousness, thus empowering India’s elite athletes, leaders and high performers to achieve emotional mastery and sustainable excellence.