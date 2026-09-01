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World's first remote robotic stroke procedure could help bring lifesaving care to patients across India

Only 20% of the Indian population lives within one hour of stroke centres able to perform thrombectomy – the gold standard in acute stroke care – and 55% of stroke and cardiac deaths in India are due to delays in seeking care.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 01:46 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 02:38 PM IST
World's first remote robotic stroke procedure could help bring lifesaving care to patients across India

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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