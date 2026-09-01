XCath’s groundbreaking device enabled a surgeon to successfully operate on a stroke patient 200 km away, who presented with symptoms that would have been associated with severe disability or death – the world’s first remote robotic stroke intervention on a living patient
In India, strokes kill 700,000 people every year – the fourth leading cause of death, with cases on the rise Only 20% of the Indian population lives within one hour of stroke centres able to perform thrombectomy – the gold standard in acute stroke care – and 55% of stroke and cardiac deaths in India are due to delays in seeking care Iris Surgical Robotic System could transform access to stroke treatment worldwide as millions of patients miss out on lifesaving treatment due to distance from specialist surgeons.
XCath, a medical device company advancing neuro-endovascular surgical robotics, highlighted how its groundbreaking Iris Surgical Robotic System could transform access to stroke treatment in India. In a world first, renowned neurointerventional surgeon Dr Vitor Mendes Pereira successfully performed a remote robotic mechanical thrombectomy on a stroke patient located more than 200 kilometres away during a clinical investigation known as Operation Robo Angel. The intervention took place earlier this year in Panama.
The achievement marks the world’s first telerobotic intracranial procedure, the first telerobotic neurosurgery, and the first robotic mechanical thrombectomy – whether performed remotely or in person. During the operation, Dr Vitor Mendes Pereira used a robot to remotely remove a blood clot from a patient’s brain, restoring blood flow during a stroke. The breakthrough could enable expert stroke specialists to treat patients from hundreds or even thousands of kilometres away, bringing life-saving care to millions of people across India who currently live too far from specialist stroke centres.
Stroke is the fourth biggest killer in India, resulting in 700,000 deaths each year. The country accounts for 10% of the global stroke burden, with cases rising 51% over the last three decades.
The milestone could mark a turning point in stroke care. Mechanical thrombectomy is widely regarded as the gold standard treatment for patients suffering a large vessel occlusion (LVO) stroke – the deadliest and most disabling type of ischemic stroke. However, access to the procedure remains unequal. It is estimated that each year, more than 270,000 patients in India are eligible for a medical thrombectomy – but only 1,000-2,000 procedures are performed nationwide. Just 20% of the population lives within one hour a stroke centre capable of performing a thrombectomy, while 55% of stroke and cardiac deaths are caused by a delay in seeking care.
Without rapid treatment, 77% of patients suffering a large vessel occlusion stroke either die or are left with severe disability. Doctors often say, “time is brain,” because almost two million neurons die every minute that blood flow to the brain is blocked.
XCath’s robotic platform has the potential to reverse that model – allowing expert surgeons to treat patients remotely, wherever they are. This could be especially significant for low- and middle-income countries, which account for 80% of stroke deaths globally. While almost 80% of the world’s hospitals that are equipped to perform thrombectomy are located in just six countries – the US, UK, Brazil, France, Germany, and Australia – in Africa, fewer than 15% of the continent’s hospitals have dedicated stroke units.
“In India, only 20% of population lives within one hour of stroke centres able to perform thrombectomy – the gold standard in acute stroke care. When every minute matters, distance can have devastating consequences. This milestone demonstrates the potential for technology to bridge that gap, allowing specialist surgeons to reach patients hundreds of kilometres away and ultimately bringing lifesaving treatment within reach of many more people,” said Eduardo Fonseca, CEO of XCath.
“Mechanical thrombectomy is proven to reduce mortality and disability in patients with ischemic stroke, but unfortunately access to the procedure is extremely low. The work XCath has done with the Iris System is a giant step toward broadening access to stroke endovascular treatment for patients around the world. It is the highlight of my career to be involved in this historic achievement,” said Dr Vitor Mendes Pereira.
During the procedure, Dr Pereira controlled XCath’s Iris Surgical Robotic System from Santiago, Panama, while the patient was more than 200 kilometres away in Panama City. The robotic system enabled him to precisely navigate devices through the patient’s intracranial blood vessels with no perceptible latency, successfully removing the clot on the first pass and fully restoring blood flow to the brain. The patient, a man in his late sixties, has since made a full recovery.
Later this year, XCath will release a documentary offering a behind-the-scenes look at Operation Robo Angel, featuring first-hand accounts from the team behind the world-first procedure, as well as the patient and his family. Broadcast-quality footage, including B-roll, is available upon request.
What is Operation Robo Angel?
Operation Robo Angel represents an unprecedented level of multidisciplinary collaboration and marks a historic step toward bringing lifesaving stroke care to patients regardless of geography. A public awareness campaign was launched to educate on the signs of stroke and when to seek care. For one week, teams of physicians and clinical research coordinators staffed the emergency departments of three major hospitals to screen potential stroke patients. XCath engineers continuously tested the dedicated fiber connection and validated connectivity. The coordination among physicians, engineers, hospitals and public health teams resulted in a fully integrated system capable of identifying a critically ill stroke patient and delivering without delay treatment they would otherwise not have access to.
The XCath Iris endovascular surgical robotic system is currently under development. It is not yet cleared for commercial distribution in any country.
Public Health Reminder: Stroke is an emergency. Acting quickly can save brain function and lives. Remember FAST – Face drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulty. Time to call emergency services immediately.
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of a doctor for any health-related questions.)
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