Operation Robo Angel represents an unprecedented level of multidisciplinary collaboration and marks a historic step toward bringing lifesaving stroke care to patients regardless of geography. A public awareness campaign was launched to educate on the signs of stroke and when to seek care. For one week, teams of physicians and clinical research coordinators staffed the emergency departments of three major hospitals to screen potential stroke patients. XCath engineers continuously tested the dedicated fiber connection and validated connectivity. The coordination among physicians, engineers, hospitals and public health teams resulted in a fully integrated system capable of identifying a critically ill stroke patient and delivering without delay treatment they would otherwise not have access to.