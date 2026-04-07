World health day special: Beyond fitness - awakening holistic health through mind, body & soul

On World Health Day 2026, a diverse group of thought leaders across health, wellness, and transformation;- Anupam Holistic, Gut Health & Autoimmune Nutritionist; Leena Thawani, energy healer and founder of Healings From Within; Karishmma Chawla, Functional Medicine Nutritionist and founder of Gut and Me; Dr. Ruhi Satija, Consultant Psychiatrist and Mind Transformation Mentor; Anshu Joshi Singh, author and life coach; Monika Rai, author and language trainer; Dr. Manish Mahajan, Senior Consultant Nephrologist; Manika Goel, self-love coach and TEDx speaker; Dr. Mustafa Yusufali Gom, entrepreneur and community leader; and Chhavi Mehta, author, parenting coach, and founder of Young Authors Launchpad and Voice Masters Club - come together to redefine health.

From preventive medicine and gut health to emotional resilience, energy healing, and environmental responsibility, their collective insights highlight one powerful truth: health is a holistic integration of mind, body, and consciousness. Compiled by Grisu Media Arts & YOUx Talks E-Magazine.

Anupam Holistic, a Gut Health & Autoimmune Nutritionist, emphasizes the critical link between digestive wellness and overall health, especially in managing chronic conditions and supporting cancer care. She believes a healthy gut is foundational for immunity, hormonal balance, inflammation control, and emotional well-being. Through personalized nutrition strategies, she advocates reducing inflammation, supporting detoxification, and strengthening the body’s natural defenses.

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On World Health Day, Anupam highlights that health begins with awareness; understanding what we eat, think, and how we live. She encourages a shift from symptom-based care to addressing root causes. Moving beyond conventional fitness, she underscores the importance of mental clarity and emotional balance alongside physical health. According to her, true well-being is achieved through mindful choices, creating a balanced, resilient, and sustainable approach to health.

"We are not doctors, but we believe in the power of holistic healing. As doctors say, 'I've done my best, rest is in God's hands,' we see ourselves as a bridge, connecting you to the healing energy within. On World Health Day, Healings From Within highlights a holistic path to wellness through Chakra alignment & Advanced Reiki Surgery with powerful crystals. Led by Leena Thawani, the initiative supports individuals undergoing major medical procedures by combining Master Reiki & all different types of healing to promote positive energy flow, emotional balance, and faster recovery. Working alongside conventional medical care, this approach focuses on strengthening the body’s natural healing abilities while nurturing the mind and spirit. It emphasizes that true health goes beyond physical treatment, integrating energy healing, inner alignment, and faith. At its core, this practice reflects a simple belief; healing begins from within. By aligning energy and intention, individuals can experience deeper recovery, resilience, and overall well-being. Instagram: @healingsfrom

Karishmma Chawla is the Founder of Gut and Me and Gut Love Tea, and a Femina Gamechangers Award winner. She is a Functional Medicine Nutritionist and Lifestyle Educator celebrated for her work in gut health, hormonal balance, and functional medicine. With over a decade of experience, she is dedicated to addressing root causes through personalized nutrition and lifestyle alignment, anchored in the principle of bio individuality.

On World Health Day, she brings attention to a more integrated understanding of health, one that goes beyond symptoms and focuses on the connection between gut health, hormones, and overall well being. Her work encourages individuals to better understand their body’s signals, while fostering self love, self empowerment, and a deeper belief in one’s own ability to heal and thrive.

Her work bridges science with something far more profound, a deep trust in the body’s innate intelligence. Her philosophy reflects a simple perspective, when awareness is paired with the right approach and supported by self trust and inner alignment, wellness becomes a natural outcome rather than a constant pursuit.

Dr. Ruhi Satija is a Consultant Psychiatrist, Counseling Therapist, Mind Transformation Mentor, Author, and Entrepreneur. She has recently launched her Warrior Clinic in Kandivali West, Mumbai. Associated with CloudNine Hospital and consulting globally, she specializes in women’s mental health and perinatal well-being, supporting working mothers through pregnancy, postpartum recovery, and emotional transitions. As the founder of Metamorphosis Retreats, India’s first psychiatrist-led retreat, she creates spaces for healing, reflection, and inner growth. She also curated Decoding Mental Health, an India Book of Records - recognized anthology addressing mental health stigma.

On World Health Day, Dr. Satija emphasizes that true holistic health lies in the alignment of mind, body, and soul, with mental well-being at its core. She advocates transforming awareness into conscious living through emotional resilience and self-awareness. Moving beyond conventional fitness, she highlights that when the mind is balanced, the body heals, and the soul feels at ease, creating lasting harmony.

Anshu Joshi Singh is a multifaceted professional; author, motivational speaker, numerologist, life coach, NLP practitioner, and artist whose life reflects resilience, transformation, and inner strength. Having faced profound personal losses early in life, she channels her experiences into guiding others toward self-awareness and purposeful living. Her book Thrifty @ Fifty: Greying Gracefully offers a practical and emotional roadmap for navigating health, relationships, and identity during life’s evolving phases. Alongside this, her book 12 Ways to Slow Down and Fasten Up is gaining popularity for its insightful approach to mindful living and personal growth. Through her work, Anshu continues to inspire individuals to embrace life with clarity, confidence, and conscious awareness.

On World Health Day, Anshu emphasizes that true health lies in achieving mind–body–soul harmony. She believes well-being goes beyond physical fitness, focusing equally on emotional balance, mental clarity, and mindful living. By embracing inner awareness and conscious choices, individuals can build resilience, find purpose, and experience a more fulfilling, balanced life at every stage.

Monika Rai is an author, language trainer, and motivational speaker who lives by the philosophy, “Give to Gain.” Coming from a Hindi-medium background to becoming a Quora Top Writer and Josh Talks speaker, her journey reflects the power of consistent learning and sharing. Through her books, coaching sessions, and public speaking, she empowers individuals to build confidence through effective communication and self-expression. Her work highlights that when you offer value selflessly, opportunities, recognition, and influence naturally follow.

On World Health Day, she emphasizes that mental and emotional health are the foundation of holistic well-being. Unresolved emotions often reflect in physical health, making awareness and expression essential. A calm, balanced mind fosters better decisions, stronger relationships, and a more fulfilling life beyond conventional fitness.

Dr. Manish Mahajan is a Senior Consultant Nephrologist and Physician, associated with Neo Hospital and Narinder Mohan Hospital, Noida. With extensive experience in nephrology, kidney transplant, and dialysis, he has treated thousands of patients and is recognized for his expertise in managing chronic kidney diseases. A recipient of the Times of India Award and API Dr. Abdul Kalam Award 2025, Dr. Mahajan is committed to preventive healthcare and patient awareness.

On World Health Day, Dr. Mahajan emphasizes a powerful truth; health cannot wait. He highlights that true well-being lies in early awareness and timely action. Conditions like hypertension and diabetes often remain silent until severe damage occurs. He urges individuals to prioritize regular health check-ups, as small preventive steps today can protect years of life.

His message is simple yet vital: listen to your body early, act consciously, and make health a priority, not an afterthought.

Manika Goel is a Self-Love Coach for Woman, An Author, Intuitive Tarot Reader, and a TEDx speaker, on a mission to help women prioritize themselves unapologetically. She believes nurturing yourself is the first step to nurturing others—because an empty cup drains you, while a full one empowers you to give with clarity and confidence.

Through her engaging workshops and transformative one-on-one coaching, Manika guides women to release negativity, frustration, and self-doubt, and consciously refill their lives with self-worth and inner strength. Her sessions are authentic, approachable, deeply insightful, and infused with fun, reflective practices that spark real change. Her message is simple yet powerful: be mindful of what your cup holds, fill it with positivity, and everything around you - begins to shift.

Dr. Mustafa Yusufali Gom is a Mumbai-based entrepreneur and visionary leader, heading Care Takers Exterior and Interior Pvt. Ltd. for over three decades. Renowned for restoring 500+ ageing buildings, he has transformed communities by revitalizing chawls and heritage structures. A devoted Dawoodi Bohra, he balances business with impactful community service. Honored with the International Buddha Peace Award 2025 and Maharashtra Ratna Puraskar, he is known for his humility, clarity, and purpose-driven leadership.

On World Health Day, the focus shifts from treating symptoms to transforming awareness into holistic well-being. True health is not limited to physical fitness, it is the balance of mind, body, and inner harmony. By becoming more aware of our thoughts, emotions, lifestyle, and environment, we can make conscious choices that support overall wellness. Redefining health beyond conventional fitness means prioritizing mental clarity, emotional resilience, and sustainable habits, creating a life that is not just fit, but truly healthy and fulfilling.

Chhavi Mehta is an author, parenting coach, and founder of Young Authors Launchpad and Voice Masters Club, empowering children and individuals through communication, creativity, and self-expression.

On World Health Day, Chhavi Mehta emphasizes the powerful role of reading and writing as therapeutic tools for children’s emotional and mental well-being. She believes that when children are encouraged to express themselves through words, they develop clarity, confidence, and emotional resilience.

Through mindful reading and creative writing, children learn to process their thoughts, manage emotions, and build a strong inner voice. This not only supports mental health but also enhances focus, communication, and overall personality development. Chhavi advocates that nurturing these habits from an early age helps children grow into self-aware, expressive, and confident individuals; equipping them to excel not just academically, but in life.

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True health is not defined by fitness alone, but by the harmony of mind, body, and inner awareness. As these diverse voices emphasize, lasting well-being comes from conscious choices, emotional balance, and preventive care. When we align our lifestyle with awareness and intention, we don’t just live longer, we live better, stronger, and more fulfilled.

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