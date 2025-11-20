World Leaders Forum: Making Global Impact Through Visionary Leadership And Youth Empowerment

In this fast-moving and uncertain yet full-of-possibilities world, the WLF has turned out to be one of the most influential global platforms where leaders, visionaries, and change makers are brought together in an effort to create progress. The Forum was established with the purpose of developing interaction among political figures, entrepreneurs, innovators, and the new generation of visionaries pioneering leadership beyond borders and ideologies.

A Legacy of Impactful Global Events

For over a decade, the World Leaders Forum has played host to many of the most important gatherings of world leadership, where presidents and prime ministers, corporate leaders, and social entrepreneurs share a single stage.

This flagship event of the Forum has been held annually, at very prestigious venues such as Davos, London, and Washington D.C., turning into a hallmark for global dialogue and action. Over 700 global leaders have been dynamically brought together at these summits to discuss thematic areas related to sustainable development, innovation, technology, global peace, and youth empowerment.

Supplementing these high-level summits are the World Leaders Conclave and Awards hosted at the UK Parliament among other renowned institutions, and the Global Leadership Summit, which has engaged delegates from over 50 nations. During such events, one not only celebrates exceptional leadership but also provides a platform where global ideas meet to shape the contours of future policy, investment, and innovation.

The vision and mission: building a better tomorrow

The core of the World Leaders Forum is a commitment to the inspiration, connection, and enablement of global leadership toward better creation of sustainable solutions for the most critical challenges facing humanity. They imagine a tomorrow where collaboration, empathy, and innovation are the heart of progress.

These three key pillars support WLF's mission:

Global Dialogue & Diplomacy: Enabling open and solution-oriented discussions among policy-makers, CEOs, and thought leaders. Sustainability & Innovation: Leads and drives impactful initiatives either in response or in line with the UN SDGs. Youth Leadership & Empowerment: Developing a new generation of world leaders through mentorship, education, and opportunity.

These three pillars together make an enabling environment toward redefining leadership for the new era: inclusive, accountable, and forward-looking.

The Young Leaders Program: Shaping the Future of Global Leadership

Probably the most ambitious undertaking put into place by the Forum so far is the Young Leaders Program, which is designed as a platform for emerging leaders between 18-35 years from across the world. This program identifies and develops talented, emerging leaders in business, social innovation, climate action, and governance.

This not only involves mentorship from global leaders, unique learning processes, and access to international forums but also exposes these young changemakers to pathways of building scaled impact from an inspired idea. The YLP has already created a strong network of youth ambassadors and innovators across various continents working on leading sustainable projects, social enterprises, and policy dialogues.

In the words of Mr. Vikash Sorout, Chairman at World Leaders Forum, "The Young Leaders Program reflects our belief in the fact that it is with those who dare to dream, act, and lead with compassion that the future of the world lies."

Mr. Vikash Sorout: The Man with a Vision Behind It All

It revolves around the untiring work of Mr. Vikash Sorout, a visionary and social entrepreneur, whose legacy seeks to reunite nations through words and actions. Under his dynamic leadership, the World Leaders' Forum has grown from just an idea into an institution of influence across the globe.

Mr. Sorout made it very clear that leadership is not about power; rather, it is a matter of purpose. He set a mission for his life: a world in which collaboration replaces competition and innovation serves humanity, not divides it.

He wants to bring a group of the sharpest minds around the globe together-not just to talk about ills, but to take action: "The World Leaders Forum acts as a catalyst for action, inclusion and impact."

A Global Platform with a Purpose

The coming years remain very active at the World Leaders Forum: the World Leaders Summit 2026 in Washington DC and the Global Leadership Summit 2026 at the Australian Parliament House fortify this message of bringing together the public and private sectors under one umbrella for a common global vision.

The Forum works on the power of collaboration, innovation, and empowering youth; it has emerged at the forefront in leading the reshaping of the global leadership narrative as a movement for the next generation of leaders.