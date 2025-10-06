World’s First AI Platform For Real-Time Disease Monitoring And Treatment Launched In India — Powered By OFC And Gadgeon

Kochi: India --touted to be the world’s diabetes capital with over 100 million diabetics -- is seeing an alarming rise in sudden cardiac deaths among the young, childhood obesity, and recurring viral outbreaks. While the nation rightly celebrates robotic surgeries and world-class hospitals, the real crisis plays out elsewhere—in the 90% of care that happens at home, in clinics, treatment rooms and between visits.

Most illness begins in everyday life: a child’s midnight fever, an elder’s fluctuating BP, a new mother’s doubts between check-ups, a diabetic’s sugars drifting. When these “small” problems aren’t treated correctly and monitored on time, they quietly escalate into emergencies, disability, and loss.

Our Family Clinic (OFC) announces a first-of-its-kind AI platform for real-time disease monitoring and treatment—doctor-led, protocol-true, and simple to use—so care is standardized, timely, and deeply human. After a physician’s diagnosis, patients enter a condition-specific care pathway. The platform then checks in at clinically right moments in the patient’s language; short voice or tap responses are interpreted on the backend; and a live, clinician dashboard turns those signals into clear severity maps. When risk rises, care escalates immediately—treatment adjusted, tests scheduled, reviews booked—so families feel watched over and doctors can intervene before problems spiral.

Picture a mother who brings her 7-year-old with high fever to an OFC clinic. The doctor examines, confirms the diagnosis with positive blood reports, and activates the dengue pathway. “Don’t worry—I’ll stay connected with you,” the doctor says. That night the platform asks the right questions at the right hour; the mother replies by voice; the dashboard flags a risk; the doctor calls, adjusts advice, orders a same-day platelet check, and sets a morning review. To the family, it feels like the doctor never left. To the clinician, it’s medicine as it should be—empathetic, precise, on time.

The system is being built on 200+ protocol-based disease pathways spanning everyday and long-term needs—acute fevers and respiratory infections; diabetes, hypertension, asthma/COPD, and arthritis; antenatal and postnatal journeys; women’s health; and elderly/home-based acute care. Each pathway prompts, tracks, educates, and, when needed, escalates—so patients receive the right guidance at the right time, and doctors see what matters, when it matters.

Designed for the real world, the system is designed to plug into consultation rooms, hospitals, and clinics across any specialty—family medicine, pediatrics, obstetrics & gynecology, orthopedics, dermatology, ENT, and more—so teams can initiate protocol true monitoring at discharge, after an outpatient visit, or between reviews. From there, the platform can trigger lab pickups, medication refills, virtual consults, home-care visits, or in-person reviews—turning follow-up from a hope into a habit.

It is also the beginning of a real-world electronic health record that lives with the person: a consent-first, patient-controlled, medical history that updates in real time, enabling doctors to treat not just the episode, but the person.

To scale this globally, OFC has partnered with Gadgeon Smart Systems, a global health tech innovator with extensive experience building intelligent, scalable, and secure digital systems for healthcare delivery.

Gadgeon with its expertise in LLM’s and Agentic systems designed and implemented a robust HIPAA-compliant platform that brings continuous monitoring and AI based early risk detection into the outpatient journey. The platform is built with smart data ingestion from patients via natural interactions, real-time health dashboards with easy interventions by clinicians, AI-powered patient assistants, and automated risk alerts. Built to scale and designed for regulatory readiness, the platform integrates seamlessly into existing clinical workflows.

Gadgeon’s offshoot Gadgeon Medical System is already behind WebCardio, which is India’s leading Ambulatory cardiac monitoring and AI based inference system. Gadgeon also has powered many health platforms and FDA approved devices for multiple US based healthcare companies.

Speaking about the collaboration, Mr. Girish, CTO, Gadgeon, said: “This isn’t about robots or billion-dollar machines. It’s about latest technology being used for common man—

Families, doctors, communities—and the continuity of care they deserve. “This is where LLMs meet clinical wisdom. Where AI meets empathy. Where care isn’t booked—it’s continuous,”

Dr. Shamnad, Co-Founder and CEO of Our Family Clinic, said, “The real future of healthcare is about ensuring continuity of care, prevention, and structured disease management at the grassroots level. We don’t just want to treat crises; we want to stop them from happening. Prevention, home monitoring, and true accountability are the heart of India’s next decade in healthcare. With our platform, a mother doesn’t wait in fear during a midnight fever—she feels a doctor by her side. That one feeling can change outcomes.”

“With AI-enabled monitoring, we are closing the loop of care—patients know their doctor is with them even at home, doctors can focus on quality care without being overwhelmed, and the system itself becomes stronger and more accountable.”