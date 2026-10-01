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Xpertnest expands in India and US with Barclays backing for AI growth

India's GCC sector is shifting from low-cost delivery to high-value AI, product engineering, and innovation. Capitalising on this, UK-headquartered Xpertnest has established an advanced AI-focused GCC in Noida, launched an entity in the US, and secured strategic backing from Barclays.
 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Oct 01, 2026, 12:28 PM IST|Updated: Oct 01, 2026, 01:21 PM IST
Xpertnest expands in India and US with Barclays backing for AI growth

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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