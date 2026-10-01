Xpertnest expands in India and US with Barclays backing for AI growth

However, it is starting to change even the India office and technology landscape. According to CBRE, GCCs were responsible for some 43% of India's office space leasing in the first half of 2026, and one of the top office markets of the country is Delhi-NCR. In a separate report, Colliers has named Noida Expressway as one of the emerging destinations which can witness more activities by GCCs as they move away from the southern technology centers which are more mature.