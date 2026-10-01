Xpertnest expands in India and US with Barclays backing for AI growth

The India Global Capability Center (GCC) model is witnessing a transformation. Where GCCs were largely driven by cost arbitrage and offshore delivery, the GCCs are now increasingly accountable for AI, product engineering, R&D, cybersecurity, analytics and enterprise-wide technology platforms. Numbers speak for themselves. According to the recent Nasscom-Zinnov GCC landscape report, there are 2,117 GCCs in India that employ nearly 2.36 million professionals and generate $98.4 billion of revenue in fiscal year 2026. AI is driving the trend further. More than 58% of GCCs in India are working on Agentic AI, said ETGCC, adding that Economic Times reports that centers are moving AI programs from experimentations to enterprise scale deployments.
However, it is starting to change even the India office and technology landscape. According to CBRE, GCCs were responsible for some 43% of India's office space leasing in the first half of 2026, and one of the top office markets of the country is Delhi-NCR. In a separate report, Colliers has named Noida Expressway as one of the emerging destinations which can witness more activities by GCCs as they move away from the southern technology centers which are more mature.
Uttar Pradesh, meanwhile, has formulated its own policy for GCCs along with its initiatives on AI, data center and digital infrastructure. The investment wing of the state government names Noida as one of the locations which it wants to promote for technology and capability center investments. It is within such an environment that UK headquartered technology company Xpertnest is expanding its Indian operations as well as setting up base in the US.
Noida brings a new dimension to Xpertnest’s operations in India
Xpertnest has brought its Global Capability Centre in Noida to life with focus on Generative AI, Agentic AI, intelligent automation and digital transformation of enterprises. The company had first introduced its Noida facility as an innovation-based one for product development, solutioning and strategic collaborations. The scope has now been widened by the company to say that the facility will have capabilities to support bigger and more complex programs in various geographies. More importantly, Xpertnest is not shifting its existing Indian delivery center located in Gujarat.
The Ahmedabad facility will continue to remain the company’s primary Offshore Delivery Center and the Noida facility will add another dimension related to AI, products, innovation and strategic programs. The Noida facility will be managed by Rinki Singh who is the Chief Innovation Officer at Xpertnest and will have the contribution of founding partners Capt. Arun Kar (Retd.), Chintan Panara and Pradip Butani. Xpertnest's leadership structure assigns Singh responsibilities for product strategy, innovation, market expansion and strategic partnerships.
“GCC’s own model will change. What becomes more important is not just where the team is but what they own — products, technology, intellectual property, and increasingly the value in the AI-driven transformation.” “As Noida, we are seeking to build an environment where engineering, product thinking and emergent AI capabilities come closer to each other so that ideas may be moved out from experimentation to the actual enterprise.”
The company will even leverage its own operational knowledge to develop a GCC strategy for other enterprises. It includes Build Operate Transfer, GCC-as-a-Service and Managed Teams where the emphasis will be to retain control of intellectual property and talent within the customer organization. Its structure comprises business case development, entity and compliance establishment, talent acquisition, workplace infrastructure, IT/Security and thereafter operation and transformation.
From Generative AI to systems that can act
The more critical technology issue Xpertnest needs to be aware of is what will happen when enterprise AI evolves beyond the copilot stage and conversational interface. More and more of the market is moving towards Agentic AI – technologies that not only respond but also understand the events, make decisions within certain constraints, coordinate the processes and initiate actions within enterprise workflows.
As per news reports, Indian GCCs can serve as a proving ground for these systems and their deployment into autonomously working processes and job and process restructuring around AI. Xpertnest is trying to align its business strategy with this evolution trend with its xnIQ.ai, which it positions as the operating platform for enterprise AI. At the moment, the company has the following architecture with six products – Assure, Flow, Pulse, Hub, Brain and Insight – placed over a common cognitive core. Xpertnest technology strengths cover machine and deep learning, natural-language processing, computer vision and predictive analytics.
The key idea of xnIQ is not to treat AI as yet another application but to integrate service management, workflow automation, enterprise knowledge and quality engineering domains.“With respect to enterprise AI conversations, they are advancing rapidly from ‘what can the model produce?’ to ‘what can the system do?’ The latter is an inherently fascinating engineering challenge,” explained Chintan Panara. “Agentic systems, intelligent orchestration, and increasingly autonomous systems will need to integrate with the legacy of enterprise technology, governance, and people. XnIQ focuses on enabling that transition rather than viewing AI as just another tool.”
US entity marks next stage of international expansion
Xpertnest has also officially made its way into the US market. Official corporate documents reveal that Xpertnest LLC came into existence in the US on August 21, 2026. The official document mentions that Rahul Ranjan, Rinki Singh, Chintan Panara and Arun Kar are members of the newly formed company.
The company is planning to make its mark in the US market using enterprise relations, strategic partnerships and market development instead of recreating the same India delivery infrastructure immediately. As part of its expansion efforts in the US, Xpertnest is planning to open its offices in New York.
Rahul Ranjan will head the US expansion effort for Xpertnest.
Rahul Ranjan has more than two decades of experience in the technology field ranging from cloud computing, enterprise software, consulting to transformation. He has spent many years working in various positions in the US including Massachusetts and Rhode Island and his technology interests currently include AI-driven cloud computing and automation of security. He has AWS certifications in AI, security and solution architecture and also has undergone AI fundamentals training at University of Pennsylvania.
He has also openly written about agentic security automation, including AI-driven systems that aim to prioritize cloud security incidents but maintain remediation decisions under human control. Rahul Ranjan was quoted saying: “In the US market, the focus has moved beyond general discussions of AI. Companies want to know how it can help streamline and simplify operations.”
"For us, the challenge is in linking those needs to our engineering and AI expertise throughout the Xpertnest organization. Clearly, the task ahead is forming the right enterprise partnerships and technology alliances in the US.”
Barclays relationship adds an institutional layer
This expansion is happening alongside the growing partnership between Xpertnest and Barclays Corporate Banking who are delighted to be supporting the Xpertnest growth story and have built a banking relationship with the company and initially funded it to help with their growth strategy. Xpertnest refers to Barclays Corporate Banking as their Strategic Banking Partner and Trusted Advisor. This term has also been used in public by Xpertnest in response to the announcement from Barclays.
Barclays said in their announcement that their support was aimed at helping Xpertnest grow its product innovation, AI-driven solutions, international expansion, UK business, and future growth. Chris Pieretti of Barclays Corporate Banking announced in the public that Xpertnest was a high growth company with a very ambitious management team and Barclays were looking forward to working together on the growth journey of Xpertnest.
Xpertnest is seeing this relationship as part of the increasingly complicated choices when it comes to products, foreign markets, and infrastructure. Pradip Butani said: “Growth in various markets complicates the commercial and operational choices one has to make. It becomes less about the simple goal of growth and more about how one allocates capital and ensures governance.”
“Barclays Corporate Banking is our Strategic Banking Partner and Trusted Advisor and having that institutional perspective around the business is valuable as we evaluate the next stage of investment and international growth.”
UK remains the centre of the structure
Although the firm has now grown in India and the USA, Xpertnest will continue to have its headquarters in the UK. Xpertnest’s Strategic Executive Hub and registered address is Berkeley Square House in London, while Level39 in Canary Wharf acts as its UK technology innovation hub. The firm’s office directory on its website provides these two offices along with Indian delivery services.
This results in an increasingly clear operating structure, with the UK continuing to serve as the strategic headquarter, Ahmedabad serving as the offshore delivery center, Noida providing GCC, product and AI capabilities, and the USA acting as the market presence office for international expansion going forward.
Xpertnest was established in 2016 and had traditionally been a provider of IT consultancy and systems integration services in domains such as software engineering, data, automation, smart infrastructure, and artificial intelligence. The strategy employed by Xpertnest currently indicates an effort to augment the services portfolio with a product-focused AI approach through xnIQ.ai and other technologies.
The timing for both these actions is ideal for the company, considering where we are in the cycle of the market as a whole. The GCC industry in India is no longer being considered in terms of how many people/seat capacity it can create, but rather in terms of how much technology, ownership, and AI it can create in India. This is the big picture that Xpertnest is trying to align itself with.
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