Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and travel platform Pickyourtrail have launched ‘Smash the Ordinary’, a unique campaign, pairing Bollywood actor Sahher Bambba with AI influencer Naina to showcase the destination from a fresh, youth-focused perspective in a first-ever for the travel world.

The campaign follows the duo as they explore Yas Island’s marquee attractions: Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; and Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Probably the most contrasting aspects are Sahher's impulsive, live reactions versus Naina's calm and observant presence. In general, this made the content more fun, light, and relatable for millennial and Gen Z viewers accustomed to consuming stories in short, visually engaging formats.

FromFerrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s pulse-pounding rides, where Sahher's bursts of excitement on the high-speed rides give viewers a taste of the adrenaline. The reels further immerse viewers in SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, showing glimpses of marine life. It concludes at Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi capturing wonder in the theme park to further show the range on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

For the tourism industry, Smash the Ordinary wants to represent a shift in how places speak to travelers. With audiences more and more attracted to authentic, personality-driven content, the campaign is focused on melding very recognisable human emotions with a fresh AI character-but without losing the warmth or spontaneity to make stories of travel engaging.

Smash the Ordinary aims to challenge traditional travel content and is focused on being creative, tech-focused, and emotive. The new collaboration between Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and Pickyourtrail is targetted towards a bright future of destination marketing in India that is supposed to be created with the help of innovative storytelling that will appeal to the new generation of tourists.