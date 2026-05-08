Yash Ahlawat congratulates Amit Shah on BJP's win in West Bengal, Assam

Yash Ahlawat has made his heartfelt congratulations and good wishes to Honorable Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the historic win of the Bharatiya Janata Party in West Bengal and Assam.

Significantly pointing out the importance of the moment, Yash Ahlawat said that the outcome shows the decisive leadership, the clarity of strategies and the uncompromising efforts that resonated with the hopes of the people. He pointed out that such a requirement is an indication of an increasing confidence of the populace in powerful and outcome-driven leadership.

Raising the news of hope about the future, Yash Ahlawat said that this will be the gateway to development, stability and progress in both West Bengal and Assam. He congratulated Honorable Amit Shah on his further leadership and valuable service to the country.

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