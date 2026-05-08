Yash Ahlawat praises Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the BJP victory in West Bengal and Assam

Yash Ahlawat has expressed his hearty congratulations to Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after the Bharatiya Janata Party won in West Bengal and Assam.

Having recognized the significance of this accomplishment, Yash Ahlawat lauded the foresight of the leadership, which contributed to this success, and the relentless efforts. He said that the win indicates the religion and trust of the people in the direction and dedication of the party towards development.

Yash Ahlawat was optimistic that this victory will only go ahead to boost the rate of development, governance and opportunities of the citizens of West Bengal and Assam. He offered his best regards to Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wish him all the more success and leadership in the future.

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