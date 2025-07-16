Yellow Claw Calls Upon Tamil Rap Star Yung Raja for ‘Killing It’

New Delhi: Famous Dutch DJ and record production duo from Amsterdam - Yellow Claw has announced collaboration with Singapore-based Tamil rapper Yung Raja for the release of their next high-octane single titled 'Killing It'. The track which was essentially made for festivals is already making waves globally.

'Killing It' is an interesting mix of 808s, synths, and a cross cultural flare like no other. With a particular resonance among audiences in India, Malaysia, and the broader South Asian diaspora, Yellow Claw are only getting started.

Yellow Claw hogged attention first in 2010 and are famous for their genre-blending approach—integrating elements of trap, bass, and hip-hop. The duo has built an international fanbase, performing at prestigious music festivals including Tomorrowland, Coachella, and Ultra Music Festival.

Meanwhile, Yung Raja rose to prominence in 2018 with his breakthrough single 'Mustafa'. Celebrated for his seamless integration of Tamil and English lyrics, he has quickly become a cultural icon among South Asian youth globally. His artistic identity is rooted in representing his heritage with authenticity and pride - as his bilingual rap is a big hit.

Yellow Claw and Yung Raja’s collaboration for 'Killing It' song highlights the increasing global appetite for culturally inclusive music and reflects a growing trend of Indian and South Asian influences in mainstream global music.

Available now on all major streaming platforms, “Killing It” is poised to become a festival favourite and a staple on playlists across India.

Stream the impactful collaboration across platforms here.

