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Yoga Bar launches India's first whey isolate enhanced with yeast protein for sustained release

India’s first whey isolate supplemented with fermented yeast protein has been introduced by Yoga Bar. According to Yoga Bar, this latest product from their company features the perfect blend of quick absorption of whey and slower absorption of fermented yeast protein within one scoop. 

Published: Aug 31, 2026, 02:13 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 02:29 PM IST
Yoga Bar launches India's first whey isolate enhanced with yeast protein for sustained release

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