Timing, essentially, is at the heart of the concept. As noted by Yoga Bar on its packaging: "Whey is fast. Yeast is sustained. Together they're unstoppable." The whey protein isolate is, indeed, fast absorbing protein, which was always traditionally applied to the body post-workout, whereas the yeast protein was meant to prolong this effect for a much larger amount of time during the day. That is why this sustained-release concept, built on top of fast absorption concept of the whey protein, became what the company claims is the real innovation of this launch.