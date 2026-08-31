Yoga Bar has introduced whey isolate supplemented with fermented yeast protein which it says is India’s first. According to Yoga Bar, this latest product from their company features the perfect blend of quick absorption of whey and slower absorption of fermented yeast protein within one scoop. The Bengaluru-based health nutrition brand has launched Ultimate Whey Isolate with Fermented Yeast Protein in India as a category-first, rather than just another variant/flavour within a product range.
A First for the Category
Whey Isolate has been the de facto standard when it comes to protein powder consumption in India, due to its rapid absorption and utilization post-workout. The fermented yeast protein is comparatively a new entrant to the Indian market, but it is slowly gaining popularity due to the exact opposite property – slow absorption and release of amino acids over time. Yoga Bar has introduced a unique blend of whey and fermented yeast protein, which it claims has never been done in India till now.
Engineered for Sustained Release
Timing, essentially, is at the heart of the concept. As noted by Yoga Bar on its packaging: "Whey is fast. Yeast is sustained. Together they're unstoppable." The whey protein isolate is, indeed, fast absorbing protein, which was always traditionally applied to the body post-workout, whereas the yeast protein was meant to prolong this effect for a much larger amount of time during the day. That is why this sustained-release concept, built on top of fast absorption concept of the whey protein, became what the company claims is the real innovation of this launch.
What's in the Formula
This supplement is designed as a complete protein formula, providing all nine essential amino acids with a Protein Digestibility Corrected Amino Acid Score (PDCAAS) value of 1.0 – the maximum score that can be achieved. Depending on the specific product variant, one scoop of the protein shake offers about 28 to 31 grams of protein, 13 to 15 grams of essential amino acids (EAA) and 6 to 7 grams of BCAA. Besides being rich in amino acids, the fermented yeast protein used in the formula is rich in beta-glucan and probiotics – 1 billion CFU of probiotics per serving, while the unique PROABSORB enzyme blend – which is tested clinically on Indian gut microbiomes – is added to improve digestion and absorption.
Quality and Safety Claims
The Yoga Bar claims that the product does not have any heavy metals, aflatoxins, pesticides, amino acid spiking additives, anti-caking or anti-foaming agents, and artificial flavours or colors. The product has been developed in a facility that has been FSSAI, GMP, and HACCP certified, as well as approved by the FDA.
Availability
Ultimate Whey Isolate with Fermented Yeast Protein is now available online at Yoga Bar's website, in Chocolate and Unflavoured flavours, each coming in a pack size of 500g. [Prices and other pack sizes to follow.]
With the launch of this product, Yoga Bar is making a statement about being the first nutritional brand in India that has brought together whey isolate and fermented yeast protein in one supplement – marking its vision about the future of protein supplementation in India from single ingredients to dual release nutrition.
(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised. The article is for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for advice provided by medical professionals. Always consult a certified medical professional / nutritionist for diet-related questions.)
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