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Yohan Poonawalla’s business and legacy recognised at Hurun Stars of the Deccan 2026

The award represents yet another landmark in the life of Poonawalla in recognising his personality who not only has interests in the world of Business and Entrepreneurship but also into the world of Sport and Philanthropy. 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 10:50 AM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 11:34 AM IST
Yohan Poonawalla’s business and legacy recognised at Hurun Stars of the Deccan 2026
Image Credit: Yohan Poonawalla, Chairman of Poonawalla Group, honoured with Hurun India’s prestigious “Stars of the Deccan” award.

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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