/Yohan Poonawalla’s business and legacy recognised at Hurun Stars of the Deccan 2026

Yohan Poonawalla, a well-known businessman, billionaire and philanthropist has been awarded with the highly regarded Hurun Centricity Stars of the Deccan 2026. The award that is meant to recognise the unique footprint left by Yohan Poonawalla throughout many years in which he played a key role in developing the state’s vibrant business environment and transforming the city into one of India’s most renowned centres of entrepreneurship, manufacturing and innovation.
The Hurun Stars of the Deccan 2026 hosted by Hurun India in association with Centricity featured the leading entrepreneurs, business families and wealth creators from the region, recognising those whose story mirrors the story of entrepreneurship and wealth creation of the Deccan.
Poonawalla was honoured with the Hurun Stars of the Deccan 2026 recognition for being “a leader who built for India and built from it, creating impact within the region and taking its legacy to the rest of the nation.” It highlights his rich experience in areas including engineering, financial services, real estates, sports and horse breeding as well as his role in shaping the economy and social environment of Pune and the wider Deccan. At the same time, being the chairman of Poonawalla Engineering company with interests in the financial services, real estates and others Poonawalla builds upon a legacy that is tightly connected with Pune. The family has been actively involved in shaping the business and culture of the city over several generations.
Commenting on his recognition Yohan Poonawalla, Chairman Poonawalla Group, said: “I find it an honour to be among the Stars of the Deccan. Success for me means much more than business numbers. It is about creating something valuable that will be remembered and passed down to future generations. Whether it is a matter of being an entrepreneur or philanthropy or whatever else, I strongly believe in leaving behind a legacy that has meaning and long-term value. This recognition is very encouraging and I would like to thank Hurun India for such recognition.”
His contributions go further than enterprise through the philanthropic efforts of the Poonawalla family and Yohan Poonawalla Foundation to promote education, health, sport, community development, and civic activities. The award thus represents yet another landmark in the life of Poonawalla in recognizing his personality who not only has interests in the world of Business and Entrepreneurship but also into the world of Sport and Philanthropy.
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