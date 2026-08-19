/Yohan Poonawalla’s business and legacy recognised at Hurun Stars of the Deccan 2026

Poonawalla was honoured with the Hurun Stars of the Deccan 2026 recognition for being “a leader who built for India and built from it, creating impact within the region and taking its legacy to the rest of the nation.” It highlights his rich experience in areas including engineering, financial services, real estates, sports and horse breeding as well as his role in shaping the economy and social environment of Pune and the wider Deccan. At the same time, being the chairman of Poonawalla Engineering company with interests in the financial services, real estates and others Poonawalla builds upon a legacy that is tightly connected with Pune. The family has been actively involved in shaping the business and culture of the city over several generations.