Yohan Poonawalla’s Rolls-Royce ‘17EX’ crowned ‘best of show’ in Concorso d’Eleganza Japan 2026

Billionaire Industrialist and Chairman, Poonawalla Group, Yohan Poonawalla’s 1928 Rolls-Royce Experimental Sports Phantom ‘17EX’ which was formerly owned by the Maharaja of Kashmir, won the coveted ‘Best of Show’ award in Concorso d’Eleganza Japan 2026.The event was held from April 10 - 12, 2026, at the Yakushiji Temple, a world heritage site, in the ancient capital of Nara. The historic temple served as the setting of the Gala dinner on Saturday after a hectic day which saw judges inspect and score the entire line up of competing cars. The judging panel included Shiro Nakamura - Former Head of Design at Nissan, J P Rathgen - CEO of Classic Driver, Alberto Scuro - President of FIVA, Francesca Parolin - COO of 1000 Miglia and Duccio Lopresto - Director at RM Sotheby's, among others.

Receiving the Best of Show Award on Sunday along with his wife Michelle and children Tania and Zayan, Yohan Poonawalla - the proud owner of ‘17EX’ acknowledged “the high level of competition and complimented the unique setting of the concours, while thanking his supportive family and dedicated team for the success”. Established in 2009 and spearheaded by Hidetomo Kimura – the founder and CEO of Concorso d'Eleganza Japan, the show invites the world’s finest cars judged by specialists and marque experts. Speaking during the awards ceremony, Hidetomo Kimura “recognised the rare opportunity of showcasing for the first time on Japanese soil, the iconic Phantom ‘17EX’ and hailed its popularity”.

One of the highlights of the concours is the parade on the red carpet under the lights, known as the Runway Show. This year the parade was led by the Best of Show award-winning 17EX which was the oldest car in the show. Experiencing it all was Akie Abe, wife of Late Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe. Mrs Abe was seated in the back of 17EX beside Michelle Poonawalla, while the owner of the car, seated in the front, waved to the crowds acknowledging the rapturous applause. In keeping with the event’s tradition of dressing dignitaries in Kimonos, the Poonawalla family was accorded that treatment. Stakes were high as the 98-year-old car made it’s much anticipated first-ever appearance in the eastern hemisphere, having already starred at numerous shows in the western hemisphere over its lifetime. Coming on top against formidable opposition from Prewar, Postwar, Supercars and Hypercars, 17EX managed to impress the judges and crowds alike, thanks largely to its sheer historicity and sublime concours condition.

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About the Best of Show winner Rolls-Royce ‘17EX’:

Conceived, developed and test-driven personally by Sir Henry Royce, the extraordinary Sports Phantom 1, Chassis ‘17EX’ was built to break the 100 miles per hour barrier, sporting a one-of-one body coach-built by Jarvis in Saxe Blue. It was delivered new to the Maharaja of Kashmir in original experimental condition. Inspired by the record-breaking Bluebirds of Sir Malcolm Campbell, 17EX is considered as one of the greatest coach-built cars and one of the most historically significant Rolls-Royce extants, For ‘17EX’, the coachbuilder designed a very sporty aerodynamic body and techniques from the aircraft industry were applied to achieve weight reduction.

Its 6-cylinder enlarged 7.8 litre one-off engine bearing number ‘25EX’ was given a thorough redesign with aluminum cylinder head, modified camshaft and a bigger bore for higher compression and greater torque. Striking features of the car include a streamlined torpedo coachwork, twin windshields, duck-tail, flared wings and a polished bonnet top. It is the subject of a book titled ‘Rolls-Royce 17EX - A Fabulous Destiny’ by renowned author Gautam Sen.

Introduced in 1925, the ‘New Phantom’ latterly known as the ‘Phantom 1’, was the successor to the sensational ‘Silver Ghost’ which earned Rolls-Royce the reputation of being ‘the best car in the world’. In its life 17EX has done it all, from rallies, races to hill climbs. It has been no trailer queen and proudly wears its battle scars, and the stickers and Trip master still fitted bears evidence of its competitive spirit. It is a living monument to the progressive outlook and pioneering technical advancements made by the company. 17EX is a car steeped in history, distinct in design, unmatched in character and unrivalled in provenance.

About the Yohan Poonawalla Collection:

The ‘Yohan Poonawalla Collection’ based in Pune India is an eclectic mix of pre-war, post-war, modern classics and supercars curated with a special focus on provenance and pedigree. In 2023 the collector became the first Indian ever to feature in the global ranking of ‘Top 100 Classic Car Collectors of the World’ published by the Classic Car Trust (TCCT) in Europe, and the same year he also became the first collector from that country to win the prestigious ‘Classic Car Ambassador of the Year’ award at the Historic Motoring Awards in UK. He was also named ‘Collector of the Year’ at the inaugural Geneva International Motor Show Qatar in 2023, and was awarded ‘Hero of the Rally’ award at the 1000 Miglia Experience UAE in 2024. As India’s Motoring Ambassador to the world, he continues to promote worldwide the country’s rich automotive heritage.