Young Actor-Producer Harshit Singh Digiya Makes His Mark In Music Videos

Harshit Singh Digiya is a young talent from Randhirpura, Rajasthan. He is making waves as a producer, actor, and property investor. From co-producing hit music videos to planning real estate deals, he’s living a story of dreams, growth, and hustle. Currently, he stays in Delhi-NCR.

Randhirpura, is where his family has been based for generations. This Faridabad lad (where he resides now), Harshit acts in music videos which have been grabbing a lot of attention online. His latest song Brown Rang is a big hit. Interestingly, he is also a co-producer for various music videos.

Harshit does not just act, he juggles attending production meetings and acting in his music videos. He co-produced songs like Dagabaaz, Affair, and Raam Maaf with his father Kamal Digiya. These projects include popular names in the growing Haryanvi music industry. He also takes conscious decisions that affect the full project. Harshit does not just focus only on what’s seen on screen. But he also focus on behind the scenes of every music video.

Besides music and production, Harshit is also a real estate enthusiast. When he is not on set of music videos, he is often discussing real estate with his father. He has also started investing in properties in Delhi NCR area. He is learning early that how land and buildings can be a safe financial plan. Many people in music wait for years to enter real estate. Harshit is starting early. It is not just acting or producing for him. This is all about securing a strong base for his future.

Every project teaches Harshit something new. He works on budgeting a song, scheduling a shoot and all tasks of co-producer. In today’s world most people chase only fame and popularity. But Harshit believes in preparation and process instead of final product. His learning attitude and family support make him stand apart from other young comers in the same field.

With every project, Harshit Singh Digiya is becoming a name to remember. Music videos like Kala Suit, Bandook, and Fortuner are in his co-producer list. Harshit has a lot of properties under his name and a growing fan following. Harshit sees every new project as a learning chance. His dream is not only to shine but to grow step by step, with balance and belief.

